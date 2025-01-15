You can now check at ABC Salud who the top-rated professionals in each medical specialty in Spain. Each week, we will discover who the most renowned doctors from each branch of medicine, chosen by their own colleagues, according to the Health Reputation Monitor (MRS) prepared by Merco, to which this newspaper has had first access.

In the first installment of this series, we met the 10 best Spanish cardiologists chosen by other heart specialists. Now it’s the turn of the most valued specialists in the Digestive System.

The MRS has been evaluating the reputation of the main actors in Spanish healthcare for more than 10 years (best public and private hospitals, services, pharmaceutical companies…). On this occasion, it completes the report with the second edition of the ranking of the best doctors.

Within the same MRS questionnaire, it is the specialists themselves (6,060 doctors) and more than 100 managers of pharmaceutical companies, who choose the colleagues who, according to their criteria, are the best healthcare professionals in 32 medical specialties.









The monitoring and verification of its preparation process and results is the subject of an independent review by KPMG, according to the ISAE 3000 standard, which publishes its opinion for each edition. All weighting criteria are public. Due to its ethical values ​​and methodology, it is the reference ranking for doctors and scientific societies.

The ten most valued in Digestive System

He Digestive System specialist is the doctor in charge of diagnosing and treating diseases of the digestive tract, pancreas, liver and bile ducts. They are professionals who deal with well-known pathologies such as colon polyps and colorectal cancer, hepatitis, gastroesophageal reflux (heartburn), peptic ulcer, colitis, diseases of the gallbladder and biliary tract, nutritional problems, syndrome irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and pancreatitis.

This is the top 10 most valued by their specialty colleagues:

1.-Agustín Albillos Martínez. Ramón y Cajal University Hospital.

Head of the Digestive System Service at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital and Professor of Medicine at the University of Alcalá. President of the Spanish Society of the Digestive System (SEPD).

2.-Pilar Nos. Hospital Universitari y Politénic La Fe.

Head of Service at the Hospital Universitari y Politècnic la Fe and head of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research Group at La Fe Health Research Institute. President of the Valencian Society of Digestive Pathology (SVPD).

3.-Manuel Barreiro Acosta. Santiago University Hospital Complex.

Specialist of the Digestive System Service of the University Hospital Complex of Santiago de Compostela in the Monographic Unit of Inflammatory Bowel Disease, member of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Working Group on Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis (GETECCU) and professor at the University of Santiago de Compostela.

4.-Javier Pérez Gisbert. La Princesa University Hospital.

Specialist Physician of the Digestive System Service and head of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Unit at the La Princesa University Hospital. Professor at the Autonomous University of Madrid.

5.-Federico Argüelles Arias. Virgen Macarena University Hospital.

Digestive specialist at the Virgen Macarena University Hospital, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Seville and president of the Spanish Society of Digestive Pathology (SEPD) for the period 2025-2028.

6.-Enrique de Madaria Pascual. General University Hospital of Alicante.

Gastroenterologist, head of the Biliopancreatic Unit of the General University Hospital of Alicante, gastroenterologist at Quironsalud Alicante and associate professor of Digestive System at the Faculty of Medicine of the Miguel Hernández University.

7.-José Luis Calleja Panero. Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda University Hospital.

Head of the Gastroenterology and Hepatology Service of the Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda University Hospital, deputy director and member of the Board of Directors of the Puerta de Hierro Research Institute of Madrid, professor of Medicine at the Autonomous University of Madrid, active member of the Hepatitis C Observatory of the Community of Madrid and member of the board of directors of the Spanish NASH registry (HEPAMET).

8.-María Buti Ferret. Vall ‘Hebron University Hospital.

Senior consultant of the Hepatology Service of the Vall dʼHebron University Hospital, principal researcher of the Liver Diseases group of the Vall dʼHebron Research Institute (VHIR) and professor of Medicine at the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

9.-Manuel Pérez Miranda. Río Hortega University Hospital.

Head of the Digestive System Service at the Río Hortega Hospital in Valladolid.

10.-Javier Crespo García. Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital.

Head of the Digestive System Service at the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital, president of the National Commission of the Digestive Specialty, president of the Spanish Society of Digestive Pathology and director of the national NASH registry (HEPAmet).