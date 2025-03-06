The ranking of best professionals of each medical specialty In Spain it is already available in ABC Health. Every week, you will know who the most recognized doctorschosen by their own colleagues from each branch of medicine, according to the health reputation monitor (MRS) prepared by Merco, to which this newspaper has had access to first.

The MRS has been evaluating the reputation of the main actors of Spanish health more than 10 years (best public and private hospitals, services, pharmaceutical companies …). On this occasion, the report completes with the second edition of the ranking of the best doctors.

Within the same MRS questionnaire, it is the specialists themselves (6,060 doctors) and more than 100 responsible for pharmaceutical companies, which choose colleagues who, according to their criteria, are the best health professionals in 32 medical specialties.









The monitoring and verification of its elaboration and results process is the subject of an independent review by KPMG, according to the ISAE 3000 standard, which publishes its opinion for each edition. All weighting criteria are public. Because of its ethical values ​​and methodology, it is the reference ranking for doctors and scientific societies.

The ten most valued in traumatology

Traumatologists are medical specialists in prevention, diagnosis and treatment, surgical or not, of the different pathologies of the skeletal muscle system: fractures, dislocations, congenital diseases, infections, degenerative injuries and tumor lesions.

Among the most frequent pathologies that a traumatologist treats are fractures, tendonitis, osteoarthritis, low back pain, column deviations, carpal tunnel syndrome or meniscus breakage.

This is the top 10 of the most valued by their specialty colleagues:

1.-Emilio Calvo Crespo. Jiménez Díaz Foundation University Hospital.

Head of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation and Head of Service of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation.

2.-Pedro Guillén. CEMTRO MADRID CLINIC.

Founder and president of the CEMTRO Clinic, president of the Dr. Pedro Guillén Foundation, extraordinary and honorary dean of the San Antonio de Murcia Catholic University.

3.-Ramón Cugat Bertomeu. Quirónsalud Barcelona Hospital.

Head of the Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology Service of the CUGAT Institute and co -director of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology of the Quirónsalud Barcelona Hospital, president of the Medical Board and member of the Medical Team of the Mutualitat of Footballistes Catalans, member of the Medical Team of the RFEF, president of the Board of Patrons of the García Cugat Foundation for the Biomedical Research, Associate Professor Medicine of the University of Barcelona (UB) and the International University of Catalonia (IIC), co -director of the García Cugat Foundation Chair of Medicine and Regenerative Surgery of the CEU Cardenal Herrera University.

4.-Pedro Delgado Serrano. HM Montepríncipe University Hospital.

Head of the Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology Service and of the Surgery Unit of the Hand and upper limb of the HM Montepríncipe University Hospital, Head of the Orthopedic Surgery Service and Traumatology at HM HM Nuevo Belén Hospital and President of the Spanish SECMMA-SECMA-SOCIETY OF HAND SURGERY.

5.-Mikel Sánchez. VITORIA HOSPITAL.

Head of the Artstropic Surgery Unit (UCA) of the San José de Vitoria Vithas Hospital, medical and scientific director of the UCA Orthopedic Traumatology and Surgery Unit (Arthroscopic Surgery Unit).

6.-Manuel Monteagudo de la Rosa. Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital.

Traumatologist of the Standing and Ankle Surgery Unit of Quirónsalud Madrid, founding member of the Spanish Society of Development Biology (SEBD), Traumatology and Associated Professor Coordinator at the European University Madrid, President of the Spanish Society of Medicine and Surgery of the Foot and Ankle (British European Orthopaedic Foot Ankle Academy) and Orthopedic standing consultant standing and ankle in IoTam.

7.-Samuel Antuña Antuña. La Paz University Hospital.

Head of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology of the University Hospital La Paz, Head of the Department of Shoulder and Elbow of the Ruber International Hospital, researcher and professor of the Autonomous Unit of Madrid.

8.-Pablo Corona Pérez-Cardona. Vall d’Hebron University Hospital.

Orthopedic surgeon of the Osteoarticular Septic Surgery Unit (UCSO) of the Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology Service of the Vall d’Hebron Hospital, Orthopedic Surgeon at the HM Delphi Hospital and principal researcher of the Septic Pathology Study Group of the Vall d’Hebron Research Institute (VHIR).

9.-Teresa Bas Hermida. University Hospital I POLITECNIC LA FE.

Chief of section of the Column Unit and Head of the Multidisciplinary Unit of Vertebral Pathology of the University and Polytechnic Hospital of the FAITH of Valencia, member of the Industry Relations Committee (CRI) of the Spanish Society of the Verrebral Column and Associate Professor of the Department of Surgery of the University of Valencia.

10. -Jesus Enrique Vilá and Rico. October 12 University Hospital.

Head of the Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology section with surgery profile of the foot of the University Hospital 12 de Octubre, Head of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology of the Ruber Juan Bravo hospital complex and president of the Spanish Society of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology (SECOT).