03/14/2025



Updated at 08: 22h.





Every week, in ABC Health, you will meet the best professionals from each branch of medicine in Spainthe most valued doctorschosen by their own specialty companions, according to the health reputation monitor (MRS) prepared by Merco, to which this newspaper has had access to first.

In the first installment of this series, we met the 10 best Spanish cardiologists chosen by other heart specialists. Then came the top of the 10 best specialists in digestive system, at the discretion of other gastroenterologists; The one of the 10 best dermatologists, the 10 best oncologists, the 10 best neurologists, the 10 best hematologists, the 10 best endocrine, the 10 best pneumologists, the 10 best urologists, the 10 best nephrologists, the 10 best ophthalmologists, the 10 best ours, the 10 best anesthesiologists and the 10 best traumatologists. Now it’s turn to The most valued in pediatrics specialists.

The MRS has been evaluating the reputation of the main actors of Spanish health more than 10 years (best public and private hospitals, services, pharmaceutical companies …). On this occasion, the report completes with the second edition of the Ranking of the best doctors.

Within the same MRS questionnaire, it is the specialists themselves (6,060 doctors) and more than 100 responsible for pharmaceutical companies, which choose colleagues who, according to their criteria, are the best health professionals in 32 medical specialties.









The monitoring and verification of its elaboration and results process is the subject of an independent review by KPMG, according to the ISAE 3000 standard, which publishes its opinion for each edition. All weighting criteria are public. Because of its ethical values ​​and methodology, it is the reference ranking for doctors and scientific societies.

The ten most valued in pediatrics

Pediatricians are medical specialists in prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases and childhood injuries, from birth to adolescence. In addition, within pediatrics, there are various medical specialties according to affected organs, devices or systems, the nature of the patient’s pathology or age. Neonatology, pediatric allergology, pediatric cardiology, neuropediatrry, pediatric dermatology, etc., are some of them.

1.-Federico Martinón Torres. Santiago University Hospital Complex.

Coordinator and Head of Pediatrics Service at the University Clinical Hospital of Santiago, Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Santiago, Main Researcher Genvip, Sanitary Research Institute of Santiago and coordinating of the WHO collaborating center in Vaccination Safety of Santiago.

2. -Manuel Sánchez Luna. Gregorio Marañón University General Hospital.

Head of the Neonatology Service of the Gregorio Marañón Hospital, president of the Spanish Society of Neonatology, President of the Neonatal Intensive Care Section of the European Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Society (ESPNIC) and Professor of Pediatrics at the Complutense University of Madrid.

3.-FERNANDO CABAÑAS GONZÁLEZ. Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital.

Head of the Department of Pediatrics and Neonatology University Hospital Quirónsalud Madrid and Quirónsalud San José and Professor of Pediatrics at the European University of Madrid (EMA).

4.-Juan José García. Sant Joan de Deu Barcelona Hospital.

Head of Pediatrics Service at the Sant Joan de Deu Barcelona Hospital and added professor at the University of Barcelona.

5. -Jesús López Herce Cid. Gregorio Marañón University General Hospital.

Chief of Pediatric Intensive Care Service of the Gregorio Marañón University General Hospital, head of the Pathology Research Group of the critically ill the IISGM and Professor of Pediatrics at the Complutense University of Madrid.

6.-Javier Martín de Carpi. Sant Joan de Deu Hospital in Barcelona.

Head of the Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Pediatric Nutrition Service, Sant Joan de Déu Hospital (Esplugues de Llobregat, Barcelona), President of the Spanish Society of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Pediatric Nutrition (SEGNP) and associate professor at the University of Barcelona.

7.-Maximum vento. University Hospital I Politècnic La Fe.

Chief of the Neonatology Service of the La Fe Hospital of Valencia and responsible for the Research Group in Perinatology of the La Fe Health Research Institute (IIS La Fe).

8.-OLLY PADILLA. Sanitas Hospital Cima.

Coordinator of the Pediatrics Service of the Sanitas Cima Hospital (Barcelona, ​​Spain), clinical researcher associated with the Department of Women’s Health and Child of the Karolinska Institute of Stockholm (Sweden), and president of the Nadocat Association (Catalan initiative for the integral assistance of the baby and the family).

9.-Cristina Calvo Rey. La Paz University Hospital.

Chief of Pediatrics Section and Infectious Diseases of the La Paz University Hospital, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Autonomous University of Madrid and president of the Spanish Society of Pediatric Infectology (SEIP).

10. -angels García Cazorla. Sant Joan de Deu Barcelona Hospital.

Chief of the Neuromethabolic Diseases Unit and researcher at the Sant Joan de Déu hospital in Barcelona, ​​a researcher assigned to the Cyber-EER Network, a member of the Scientific Committee of the ‘Reclapiti Rare Deseas Foundation’ and associate professor at the University of Barcelona.