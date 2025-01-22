The best cardiologists, dermatologists, oncologists… and so on up to 32 specialties. Who are the top-rated medical professionals in Spain? At ABC Salud we will discover, week by week, the most renowned doctors from each branch of medicine, chosen by their own professional colleagues, according to the Health Reputation Monitor (MRS) prepared by Merco, to which this newspaper has had access for the first time.

In the first installment of this series, we met the 10 best Spanish cardiologists chosen by other heart specialists. Then came the top 10 best specialists in the Digestive System, according to the criteria of other gastroenterologists; that of the 10 best dermatologists and the 10 best oncologists. Now it’s the turn of the most valued specialists in Neurology.

The MRS has been evaluating the reputation of the main actors in Spanish healthcare for more than 10 years (best public and private hospitals, services, pharmaceutical companies…). On this occasion, he completes the report with the second edition of the ranking of the best doctors.

Within the same MRS questionnaire, it is the specialists themselves (6,060 doctors) and more than 100 managers of pharmaceutical companies, who choose the colleagues who, according to their criteria, are the best healthcare professionals in 32 medical specialties.









The monitoring and verification of its preparation process and results is the subject of an independent review by KPMG, according to the ISAE 3000 standard, which publishes its opinion for each edition. All weighting criteria are public. Due to its ethical values ​​and methodology, it is the reference ranking for doctors and scientific societies.

The ten most valued in Neurology

Neurologists are doctors who specialize in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of diseases related to the brain and the central and peripheral nervous system. Well-known pathologies such as migraines, stroke, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis or ALS fall within its field of action.

This is the top 10 most valued by their specialty colleagues:

1.-Jesus Porta-Etessam. Jiménez Díaz Foundation University Hospital.

Head of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation Neurology Service, head of the Neurology unit of the Santa Elena Clinic, president of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) and vice president of the General Brain Council.

2.-Xabier Montalbán Gairín. Vall d’Hebron University Hospital.

Director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Catalonia (Cemcat), senior consultant of the Department of Neurology of the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital, head of the Neuroimmunology Research Group of its Research Institute (VHIR), professor of Neurology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) and the Universitat de Vic – Universitat Central de Catalunya (UVic-UCC).

3.-José Ángel Obeso Inchausti. HM Puerta del Sur University Hospital.

Specialist in Neurology and Neurophysiology, director of the AC Comprehensive Neuroscience Center (CINAC), located at the Puerta del Sur Hospital (Móstoles) of the HM Hospitales group.

4.-Francesc Graus. Hospital Clinic Barcelona.

Emeritus researcher of the Pathogenesis of autoimmune neuronal diseases at IDIBAPS (Institut de Recerca Biomedica Agusti Pi Suñe), Hospital Clínic and head of the Neuro-oncology Unit of the IOB.

5.-Julio Pascual Gómez. Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital.

Professor of the Department of Medicine and Psychiatry of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Cantabria (UC) and head of the Neurology Service of the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital.

6.-Raquel Sánchez del Valle Díaz. Hospital Clinic Barcelona.

Medical director of the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona, ​​head of the research group on Alzheimer’s and other cognitive disorders of the FRCB-IDIBAPS, associate professor of the University of Barcelona, ​​coordinator of the Behavioral Neurology and Dementia Study Group of the Spanish Society of Neurology.

7.-Antonio Gil-Nagel Rein. Ruber International Hospital.

Associate Head of the Neurology Service and director of the Epilepsy Program at the Ruber International Hospital, ad Honorem professor at the Biotechnology Center, Polytechnic University of Madrid and president of the Neurosciences Initiative Foundation (FINCE).

8.-David Andrés Pérez Martínez. 12 de Octubre University Hospital.

Head of the Neurology Service at the 12 de Octubre University Hospital, head of the Neurology and Neurophysiology service at the La Luz University Hospital, associate professor of Neurology at the Faculty of Medicine of the Complutense University of Madrid.

9.-Adolfo López de Munain Arregui. Donostia University Hospital.

Head of the Neurology Service and Director of the CSUR of Neuromuscular Diseases of the Donostia University Hospital, director of the Neuroscience Area of ​​the Biodonostia Institute, scientific director of CIBERNED, president of the ILUNDAIN Foundation for Neurological Studies, professor of Neurology at the University of the Basque Country and from the University of Deusto.

10.-Mar Tintoré Subirana. Vall d’Hebron University Hospital.

Senior consultant at the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Catalonia (Cemcat) and clinical head of the Department of Neurology-Neuroimmunology at the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona. Senior neurologist at the Neurology, Neuropsychology and Neurophysiology Service at Hospital Quirón Salud Barcelona, ​​professor of Neurology at the University of Vic-Central University of Catalonia (UVic-UCC) and president of ECTRIMS: European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis .