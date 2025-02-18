02/18/2025



Updated at 04: 19h.





If you want to know who the best professionals of each medical specialty In Spain, you can discover it in ABC Health. Every week, you will know who the most recognized doctorschosen by their own colleagues from each branch of medicine, according to the Health Reputation Monitor (MRS) prepared by Merco, to which this newspaper has had access in first.

In the first installment of this series, we met the 10 best Spanish cardiologists chosen by other heart specialists. Then came the top of the 10 best specialists in digestive system, at the discretion of other gastroenterologists; The one of the 10 best dermatologists, the 10 best oncologists, the 10 best neurologists, the 10 best hematologists, the 10 best endocrine, the 10 best pneumologists, the 10 best urologists, the 10 best nephrologists and the 10 best ophthalmologists. Now it’s the turn of Specialists most valued in otolaryngology.

The MRS has been evaluating the reputation of the main actors of Spanish health more than 10 years (best public and private hospitals, services, pharmaceutical companies …). On this occasion, the report completes with the second edition of the ranking of the best doctors.

Within the same MRS questionnaire, it is the specialists themselves (6,060 doctors) and more than 100 responsible for pharmaceutical companies, which choose colleagues who, according to their criteria, are the best health professionals in 32 medical specialties.









The monitoring and verification of its elaboration and results process is the subject of an independent review by KPMG, according to the ISAE 3000 standard, which publishes its opinion for each edition. All weighting criteria are public. Because of its ethical values ​​and methodology, it is the reference ranking for doctors and scientific societies.

The ten most valued in otolaryngology

The otorinos are the doctors specializing in the prevention, diagnosis and medical-surgical treatment of infectious, oncological, traumatic, congenital and degenerative diseases of the ear, nostrils and sinuses, oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, salivary glands and anterior previous cervical region .

Among the pathologies that most frequently attend to these professionals are losses of hearing, otitis, tinnitus or vertigos; rhinitis, sinusitis or nasal polyps; adenoid tonsillitis and vegetations, snoring, polyps and vocal string nodules or throat tumors; and cervical masses and ganglia, diseases of the salivary glands and the thyroid gland.

1.-Miguel Ángel Arístegui Ruiz. Gregorio Marañón University General Hospital.

Chief of Orl Service of the Gregorio Marañón University General Hospital and director of the Arístegui Orl group.

2. -Manuel Bernal Sprekelsen. Clinic Barcelona Hospital.

Head of the Otolaryngology Service at the Clinic Hospital in Barcelona, ​​senior consultant at Quirónsalud, IDIBAPS researcher and Orl Professor at the University of Barcelona.

3.-MEMAQUE QUER I AGUSTÍ. Hospital de la Santa Creu and Sant Pau.

Head of the Otolaryngology Service of the Hospital de la Santa Creu I Sant Pau.

4.-Luis Lassaletta Atienza. La Paz University Hospital.

Head of the Otology Section at the Otolaryngology Service of the University Hospital La Paz, director of the Facial Paralysis Unit of La Paz University Hospital, Professor of Otolaryngology at the Autonomous University of Madrid and otolaryngologist at the Quirónsalud Hospital in Madrid.

5.-Sánchez Serafín. Virgen Macarena University Hospital.

Head of the Otolaryngology Service of the Virgen Macarena University Hospital of Seville, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology at the University of Seville and President of the Spanish Society of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery.

6.-ISAM ALOBID. Clinic Barcelona Hospital.

Consultant in Otolaryngology and coordinator of the Multidisciplinary Unit of Skull Base Surgery at the Clinic Hospital in Barcelona, ​​otolaryngologist at Barnaclínic+ and the Teknon Medical Center Group Quirónsalud, researcher at the group on Clinical and Experimental Respiratory Immunoalergia (IRCE) of the IDIBAPS and associated teacher of the University of Barcelona.

7.-Emilio García-Ibáñez Ferrandiz. University Hospital Quiron Dexeus.

Director of the García-Ibáñez Institute of Barcelona (IGI), otolaryngologist specializing in cochlear implants, otosclerosis and acoustic neurinoma and president of the García-Ibáñez Otology Foundation.

8.-José Luis Llorente Pendás. Central University Hospital of Asturias.

Chief of Orl Service at the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA), Professor of Medicine at the University of Oviedo, clinical researcher in the head and neck oncology group of the Research Institute of the Principality of Asturias (ISPA).

9.-Javier Gavilán Bouzas. La Paz University Hospital.

Head of the Otolaryngology Service of the La Paz University Hospital and Orl Professor of the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM).

10.-Manuel Manrique Rodríguez. Clinic University of Navarra.

Director of the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Navarra Clinic, director of the Cochlear Implant program of the University of Navarra, professor at the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Navarra.