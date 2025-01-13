If you want to know who are the best professionals in each medical specialty in Spain, you can discover it from this Monday on ABC Salud. Every week, you will know who they are lthe most renowned doctorschosen by their own professional colleagues from each branch of medicine, according to the Health Reputation Monitor (MRS) prepared by Merco, to which this newspaper has had first access.

The MRS has been evaluating the reputation of the main actors in Spanish healthcare for more than 10 years (best public and private hospitals, services, pharmaceutical companies…), and on this occasion it publishes the second edition of the ranking of the best doctors.

Within the same MRS questionnaire, it is the specialists themselves (6,060 doctors) and more than 100 managers of pharmaceutical companies, who choose the colleagues who, according to their criteria, are the best healthcare professionals in 32 medical specialties.

The monitoring and verification of its preparation process and results is the subject of an independent review by KPMG, according to the ISAE 3000 standard, which publishes its opinion for each edition. All weighting criteria are public. Due to its ethical values ​​and methodology, it is the reference ranking for doctors and scientific societies.









The ten most valued in Cardiology

The series begins with ten best cardiologists in Spain. These professionals are specialists in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the heart and blood vessels: the cardiovascular system. This is the top 10 most valued by their specialty colleagues:

1.-José Luis Zamorano. Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid.

Head of Service at the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital, team leader at Hospital Ruber Internacional Paseo de La Habana, head of unit at La Zarzuela University Hospital and professor of Medicine at the University of Alcalá de Henares.

2.-Julián Pérez Villascastín. San Carlos Clinical Hospital.

Head of the Cardiology Service of the San Carlos Clinical Hospital, coordinator of the Vithas Cardiovascular Institute, head of the Ruber International Team and previous president of the Spanish Society of Cardiology.

3.-José Ramón González Juanatey. Santiago University Hospital Complex.

Head of Cardiology and CCU Service. at the University Clinical Hospital of Santiago de Compostela.

4.-Pablo García Pavía. Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda University Hospital.

Leader of the Hereditary Cardiomyopathies group at the CNIC, director of the Heart Failure and Hereditary Heart Diseases Unit of the Department of Cardiology of the Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda University Hospital and head of the Cardiology service at the Mapfre Medical Center.

5.-Jesús Almendral Garrote. HM Montepríncipe University Hospital.

Head of the Cardiac Electrophysiology and Clinical Arrhythmology Unit of the Madrid Hospital Group.

6.-Josep Brugada. Hospital Clinic Barcelona.

Senior Cardiology Consultant at the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona, ​​director of the Arrhythmia Unit Clínica Girona, Hospital Quirón Palmaplanas and Hospital Rotger Palma de Mallorca and of the Brugada team at the Teknon Medical Center in Barcelona; and professor of Cardiology at the University of Barcelona.

7.-José Raúl Moreno Gómez. La Paz University Hospital.

Head of Cardiology at the La Paz University Hospital, cardiologist at the Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital and at the Ruber Juan Bravo Hospital Complex.

8.-Rafael Peinado. La Paz University Hospital.

Head of the Arrhythmias and Electrophysiology Section at the La Paz University Hospital, vice dean of Clinical Teaching and professor of Medicine (Cardiology) at the Autonomous University of Madrid.

9.-Antoni Bayes Genis. Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital.

Head of the Department of Cardiology at the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital, director of iCor and full professor of the Department of Medicine at the UAB.

10.-Manuel Pan Álvarez Ossorio. Reina Sofía University Hospital of Córdoba.

Head of the Cardiology Unit at the Reina Sofía Hospital in Córdoba and professor of Cardiovascular Diseases at the University of Córdoba.