ABC Health brings you the ranking of The best professionals of each medical specialty In Spain. Every week, you will know who the most recognized doctorschosen by their own colleagues from each branch of medicine, according to the Health Reputation Monitor (MRS) prepared by Merco, to which this newspaper has had access in first.

The MRS has been evaluating the reputation of the main actors of Spanish health more than 10 years (best public and private hospitals, services, pharmaceutical companies …). On this occasion, the report completes with the second edition of the ranking of the best doctors.

Within the same MRS questionnaire, it is the specialists themselves (6,060 doctors) and more than 100 responsible for pharmaceutical companies, which choose colleagues who, according to their criteria, are the best health professionals in 32 medical specialties.









The monitoring and verification of its elaboration and results process is the subject of an independent review by KPMG, according to the ISAE 3000 standard, which publishes its opinion for each edition. All weighting criteria are public. Because of its ethical values ​​and methodology, it is the reference ranking for doctors and scientific societies.

The ten most valued in anesthesiology

Anesthesists are medical specialists in the administration of drugs that serve to relieve pain during surgery or other invasive and annoying procedures. They are in charge of patients before, during and after a surgical operation. In addition, they work for alleviate the pain produced by pathologies non -surgical or diseases in very advanced phases.

Among other tasks, they are responsible for studying the patient’s medical history to identify a health problem before surgery; They monitor the physiological functioning of the patient during surgical intervention, but also before and after it; They maintain the vital functions of the patient, They address possible complications Postoperative derived from anesthesia and treat patients whose vital functions are seriously compromised, maintaining the necessary therapeutic measures until this risk situation is overcome.

This is the top 10 of the most valued by their specialty colleagues:

1.-Javier García Fernández. Puerta de Hierro-Mojadahonda University Hospital.

Head of Anesthesiology Service HUPDH-MAJADAHONDA, President of the Spanish Society of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation (SEDAR), professor of anesthesia, critical care and pain at the Autonomous University of Madrid.

2.-Carlos Ferrando Ortolá. Clinic Barcelona Hospital.

Head of Section at the Anesthesiology and Resuscitation Service at the Clinic Barcelona Hospital, a professor associated at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Barcelona and CIBER Member of Respiratory Diseases, Carlos III Health Institute.

3.-Pilar Argente Navarro. University Hospital I Politècnic La Fe.

Chief of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation Service of the University Hospital I Politècnic La Fe, First Vice President of the Spanish Society of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation (Sedar) and President of the Permanent Scientific Committee of Sedar. She is president of the National Commission of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation, member of the Research Investigation Group, Anesthesiology and Resuscitation, of the La Fe Health Research Institute (IIS La Fe) and professor at the University of Valencia.

4.-VICENTE SCHOOL ROQUES. Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital.

Coordinator of the Quirónsalud Murcia Pain Unit, vice president of Esra Spain and president of the Murcia Society of Anesthesia and Resuscitation.

5.-Francisco Reinoso Barbero. La Paz University Hospital.

Coordinator of the Children’s Pain Unit and Chief of the Anesthesiology-Children’s Service of the La Paz University Hospital of Madrid, Associate Professor of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Madrid, coordinator of the Pediatric Pain Group of the Spanish Pain Society and coordinator of the Palliative Care Group of the Spanish Society of Anesthesiology-Reaity and Pain Treatment (Sedar).

6.-Francisco Javier Hortal Iglesias. Gregorio Marañón University General Hospital.

Head of the Anesthesia and Resuscitation Service of the Gregorio Marañón University General Hospital and Associate Professor Complutense University of Madrid.

7.-RAFAEL QUILES BADES. University Clinical Hospital of Valencia.

Head of the Anesthesiology, Resuscitation and Pain Therapeutic Service and Hospital Transplant Coordinator of the University Clinical Hospital of Valencia, Professor and Secretary of the Department of Surgery of the University of Valencia and coordinator of the Teaching Unit of Anesthesiology and Critical Care.

8.-Fernando Ramasco. Princess University Hospital.

Head of the Anesthesiology and Resuscitation Service of the La Princesa de Madrid University Hospital, Training Coordinator of the Research Institute of the Princess University Hospital, Associate Professor of the UAM and Doctor of Medicine and Surgery for the UAM.

9.-Aldecoa Álvarez-Santullano Caesar. Valladolid University Clinical Hospital.

Head of the Anesthesiology and Resuscitation Service of the Río Hortega de Valladolid University Hospital, associate professor of the Department of Surgery at the University of Valladolid and outgoing vice president of the Spanish Society of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation (SEDAR).

10.-RICARD VALERO CASTELL. Clinic Hospital of Barcelona.

Head of the Anesthesia, Resuscitation and Pain Service at the Pain Hospital Barcelona, ​​researcher at the Group Cerebrovascular Diseases of IDIBAPS and Professor of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Barcelona.