A legend is gone. This Wednesday, May 24, Ana Mae Bullock, better known in the world of music and entertainment as Tina Turner, died at the age of 83 at his home in Zurich (Switzerland). This American singer began her career in the 1950s, but it was not until the 1980s that she began to publish her best hits, songs that, despite the passing of the years, thousands of people, regardless of their generation or age, continue to enjoy .

For this reason, in this note from La República we leave you the 10 most iconic songs of the ‘Queen of Rock’with which he managed to win a total of 12 Grammys and sell more than 150 million records worldwide.

Top 10 of the best songs of Tina Turner

the departure of Tina Turnerleaves a huge void in the world of music and the rock genre. However, his talent and his songs will remain in the memory of many; For this reason, we leave you some of her most popular songs so that you can listen and remember who was the ‘Queen of Rock’ in life.

1. “What’s love got to do with it“

2.”Proud Mary“

This song is a cover that she and her ex-husband, Ike Turner, published in 1971, when the two were working as a duo. This song reached number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also won a Grammy.

3. “We don’t need another hero“

4. “Get Back”

5. “The best”

6. “I don’t wanna lose you“

7. “Private dancer“

8. “What you get Is what you see“

9. “Let’s stay together“

10. “River deep, mountain high“

What did Tina Turner die of?

According to the statement from Tina Turner’s representative, the artist died of a “long illness.” Although no further details were provided about her death, it was learned that the singer’s last years were marked by her health problems. In 2016 she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer and, in 2017, she had to undergo a rigorous kidney transplant.



