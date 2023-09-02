After six dates played, as well as the League Cup 2023we have been able to see players who have already made a difference in their teams, although there are also others who have generated good expectations despite having only been with the club for a short time.

There is no doubt that there are others who arrived with great morbidity, but until now they have given pity to others as Eric Gutierrez with the Chivas, carlos salcedo and the Colombian Kevin Brown with Blue CrossApart from others, it remains to be seen how much they can contribute as Ozziel Herrera with tigers (although he already made his debut as a scorer), Benjamin Galdames with Atlético San Luisthe Uruguayan Christian Tabó with cougarsthe Venezuelan Jhan Chancellor with Necaxaamong others.

Here we leave you the ten best signings of the MX League for the A2023:

The right winger can also play as a midfielder and has greatly influenced the offense, generating dangerous approaches through his one-on-ones or his shots.

In the League Cup He also provided two goals and now that he has other weight partners in front, he can improve more.

Unfortunately, his contribution has been somewhat diminished in his first matches of MX League due to the absence of weight forwards like the Argentines Rogelio Funes Mori and German Berteramein addition to the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre.

The ex Real Betis He still has a lot to contribute, but the spotlight is already on him for being a world star.

Juanpi was at the Clausura 2023 with Necaxa without having so many opportunities, thinking that I could return to the atlanteanwhere he was champion in the expansion leaguehowever, Ignacio Ambriz decided to take him to Toluca and he has responded to the confidence by finding his best level as a right winger.

The striker has great speed, strength, ease to overflow and a great dribble, which makes him a unique piece in Mexican soccer, even for this reason they want him to become the new face of the Aztec team.

In A2023 he already scored a goal and in the League Cup He achieved two goals and an assist. The youth player Tuzo already managed to click with QuinonesWell, they understood each other well, after he continually joined the attack, appearing only on the right side, where he tested his shot, took precise crosses or dared to overflow.

Gallos Blancos decided on the goalkeeper from Deer of Meridawhich was a success because it was decisive in the participation of the team from the League Cup with spectacular saves and good interventions in penalties, conceding three goals and leaving his goal in zero twice.

Already in A2023, he has barely received five goals and one occasion has been unbeaten. The good present of the club is due to the fact that the 22-year-old youth has given security to the lower part in order to concentrate on the offense.

El Cuate was tied as the top Mexican scorer with three goals along with Juan Pablo Dominguezbeing the most important piece of the Queretaroso much so that the Argentine coach Mauro Gerk He exploded against the regulation for losing his bulwark.

Although the ex of Necaxa has not debuted with La Máquina, it is expected that he can contribute something different, this will also be his revenge with a big team, after his frustrating time at Chivas where he did not receive as many chances.

Although the new face of the university students was in the defeat they suffered against Bravos 4-1, good results are still expected from him because he has extensive European experience after having been a member of the Elche and Alaves of Spain, as well as in the Ajax Amsterdam of the Netherlands and the anderlecht from Belgium.

For now his dumbbell with Silva it is expected to become one of the strongest in the championship.

michael herrera He wanted to have a quality network breaker and at least in that matter the Guaraní is complying, while the team just doesn’t raise by adding just five points. To this we must add that he lost his colleague in the attack, the Argentine Alexis Canelosomething that makes it even more admirable that he can remain a great scorer.

Without so many reflectors on them, the cream-blue youth squad is doing a good job or at least that’s how things went until the high-ranking ones returned as Alexis Vega and Robert Alvaradowhich forced the Serbian Veljko Paunovic to make changes to his starting eleven.