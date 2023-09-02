The Opening Tournament 2023, of the MX Leaguehas already begun to play Matchday 7 and we have seen new faces in the competition, however, more may still come taking into account that the transfer market for elements that militate outside of Mexico continues until September 13, where America and Blue Cross He is still looking for a central defender and a striker, respectively.
After six dates played, as well as the League Cup 2023we have been able to see players who have already made a difference in their teams, although there are also others who have generated good expectations despite having only been with the club for a short time.
There is no doubt that there are others who arrived with great morbidity, but until now they have given pity to others as Eric Gutierrez with the Chivas, carlos salcedo and the Colombian Kevin Brown with Blue CrossApart from others, it remains to be seen how much they can contribute as Ozziel Herrera with tigers (although he already made his debut as a scorer), Benjamin Galdames with Atlético San Luisthe Uruguayan Christian Tabó with cougarsthe Venezuelan Jhan Chancellor with Necaxaamong others.
Here we leave you the ten best signings of the MX League for the A2023:
Until this Friday, Juarez Braves is giving surprise under the hand of the first-time technician Diego Mejia, since they are at the top of the table with 14 points, with four wins, two draws and one loss. The good streak is due to the fact that the board has now invested in good hires and one is precisely the Spaniard, who has started all seven matches scoring three goals.
The right winger can also play as a midfielder and has greatly influenced the offense, generating dangerous approaches through his one-on-ones or his shots.
In the League Cup He also provided two goals and now that he has other weight partners in front, he can improve more.
striped broke the transfer market with the signing of the Spaniard, who from the League Cup he began to make a difference in midfield thanks to his good vision of the field and his successful passes, as well as supporting all the weight to take penalties correctly.
Unfortunately, his contribution has been somewhat diminished in his first matches of MX League due to the absence of weight forwards like the Argentines Rogelio Funes Mori and German Berteramein addition to the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre.
The ex Real Betis He still has a lot to contribute, but the spotlight is already on him for being a world star.
Without making as much noise as other signings, the talented Mexican is earning admiration after the first dates of the local contest, since he already has three scores when appearing against cougars, Blue Cross and stripedmaking goals of great caliber.
Juanpi was at the Clausura 2023 with Necaxa without having so many opportunities, thinking that I could return to the atlanteanwhere he was champion in the expansion leaguehowever, Ignacio Ambriz decided to take him to Toluca and he has responded to the confidence by finding his best level as a right winger.
One of the signings that has responded quickly. The Colombian was a vital part of the two-time championship of the Atlas and now he seeks to make his story with him Americawhere he already has three goals and two assists, which shows the great influence he has for the rest of the squad.
The striker has great speed, strength, ease to overflow and a great dribble, which makes him a unique piece in Mexican soccer, even for this reason they want him to become the new face of the Aztec team.
Another who fell perfectly into the Coapa squad is the right-back, who also showed his worth from day one. For a long time, the World Cup in Qatar 2022 was the desire of the Chivasbut in the end he lost his signing to the Eagles, who put up a large amount of money to close it.
In A2023 he already scored a goal and in the League Cup He achieved two goals and an assist. The youth player Tuzo already managed to click with QuinonesWell, they understood each other well, after he continually joined the attack, appearing only on the right side, where he tested his shot, took precise crosses or dared to overflow.
Queretaro had planned to have as his goalkeeper william allisonwho came from the celaya of the expansion leagueHowever, he was injured in his first game and the board had to look for a substitute due to the doubt of leaving the position to Alejandro Arana.
Gallos Blancos decided on the goalkeeper from Deer of Meridawhich was a success because it was decisive in the participation of the team from the League Cup with spectacular saves and good interventions in penalties, conceding three goals and leaving his goal in zero twice.
Already in A2023, he has barely received five goals and one occasion has been unbeaten. The good present of the club is due to the fact that the 22-year-old youth has given security to the lower part in order to concentrate on the offense.
After seeing the incredible fallas of the Colombian Diber Changingwho arrived with a large poster to Blue Crossthe board remains focused on bringing in another foreign striker, but also opted for the experienced Mexican.
El Cuate was tied as the top Mexican scorer with three goals along with Juan Pablo Dominguezbeing the most important piece of the Queretaroso much so that the Argentine coach Mauro Gerk He exploded against the regulation for losing his bulwark.
Although the ex of Necaxa has not debuted with La Máquina, it is expected that he can contribute something different, this will also be his revenge with a big team, after his frustrating time at Chivas where he did not receive as many chances.
One of the first requests of the Argentine Anthony Mohamed for template cougars was to shore up the defense, bringing his countryman along with the Brazilian Nathan Silva and the Uruguayan robert ergas.
Although the new face of the university students was in the defeat they suffered against Bravos 4-1, good results are still expected from him because he has extensive European experience after having been a member of the Elche and Alaves of Spain, as well as in the Ajax Amsterdam of the Netherlands and the anderlecht from Belgium.
For now his dumbbell with Silva it is expected to become one of the strongest in the championship.
Even though his team doesn’t give one, the Paraguayan is shining on his own with Xolos by fighting for the top of the scoring table with four scores. Cocoliso is more than proven in Mexican soccer after he passed through Necaxa, cougars, tigers and Tolucaeven with the latter he was close to caressing the League title.
michael herrera He wanted to have a quality network breaker and at least in that matter the Guaraní is complying, while the team just doesn’t raise by adding just five points. To this we must add that he lost his colleague in the attack, the Argentine Alexis Canelosomething that makes it even more admirable that he can remain a great scorer.
Yeah Chivas he remained the leader for some days was due to the freshness that the striker brought to the club, since he did not have someone who had his qualities to move within the area. Although the reinforcement from Celaya has not scored so far, he did participate in each of the goals that the team achieved to add three.
Without so many reflectors on them, the cream-blue youth squad is doing a good job or at least that’s how things went until the high-ranking ones returned as Alexis Vega and Robert Alvaradowhich forced the Serbian Veljko Paunovic to make changes to his starting eleven.
With so many signings for this semester, you cannot ignore others who have also made a difference and you must follow closely like the Ecuadorian Jordy Caicedo and the Argentine matthew garcia with Atlasthe brazilian Moses Vieira and the Colombian Willer Ditta with Blue Crossthe Colombian Aviles Hurtado, Aldo Cruz and the Uruguayans Christian Oliva and Diego Valoyes with juarezthe Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez with cougarsthe Argentinian Federico Lertora with Queretarothe Colombian Duvan Vergara with Saints Lagoonthe Paraguayan Robert Morales and Ricardo “Canelo” Angulo with Toluca, Julio ‘Cata’ Dominguez with saint Louisamong others.
