Florentino Pérez became president of Real Madrid for the first time 23 years ago, and nothing else, but he has had many successes. After his first stage where the first galactics appeared, he reappeared in the 2009/10 season to take the club of his life to the highest possible point. Here we show you the best signings he has made:
In the Madrid of the galacticos, the figure of Ronaldo Nazario had to appear. It is true that he did not arrive at the best moment of his career due to injuries, but even so, he left unforgettable moments in the retina of Real Madrid fans like that magical night at Old Trafford.
The 100 million man had to be on this list. Florentino Pérez was the first president in history to reach this figure. The man of the finals amortized the signing of him more than enough after the race with Bartra, or the kyiv Final with Chilean included. Too bad he didn’t like football…
Surely he has been one of the most profitable signings in the club’s history, but he did not go out through the front door like many others on this list. He tried to wrestle the president and obviously lost out. After spending his entire senior year injured, he headed to PSG. Of course, he will always be remembered as “The Hero of the Tenth”.
The Bernabéu was lucky enough to see a player floating down the field with the ball attached to his foot. A man ahead of his time capable of making impossible controls, unique changes of direction, magic roulette wheels, unimaginable passes and fairytale goals. Another of Florentino Pérez’s galacticos.
It is surely one of Florentino Pérez’s masterpieces. The president was so sure that he was going to sign the star of the rival team, that he announced that if he won the elections, he would sign him 100% and if he did not, he would pay the subscriptions of all the partners. The rest is history.
He was signed for just €6M from Sao Paulo and after spending a year at Castilla and another on loan at Porto, he settled in the midfield of Real Madrid to dominate Europe at the hands of Kroos and Modric, formed the CMK. He left the club in the best way, leaving €70M in cash. He will always be a Real Madrid idol, a warrior who always gave his all.
Price quality is probably the best signing that Florentino Pérez has ever made. Today it is impossible to sign a footballer with the conditions of Toni Kroos for only €25M. The German arrived after the 2014 World Cup and since then no one has been able to take him away from his starting position.
For some, the signing of the Croatian was to cover up embarrassment, but time puts everyone in their place and Luka today is a footballer who has nothing to prove. He is the only footballer who has managed to win a Ballon d’Or in the middle of the Cristiano vs. Messi era, as well as being the only active player in Europe with that award.
According to the president, he signed a striker who had the goalscoring ability of Ronaldo Nazario, and at the same time was capable of moving the team as Zidane did. 13 years later, Real Madrid has surrendered to a footballer who has brought the most beautiful Champions League in the history of Real Madrid. Legend.
Without a doubt, the best signing that Florentino Pérez has made as president of Real Madrid is that of Cristiano Ronaldo, a footballer who is considered by many to be the best in the club’s history, ahead of Di Stefano. The Portuguese left some records with more goals than games played.
