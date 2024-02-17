Real Madrid is the team that has won the most European Cups in history, and its 14 Champions League titles leave it as possibly the best historical team in Europe and possibly in the world. This has not only been achieved with homegrown players, and from the beginning, but especially since Florentino arrived at Real Madrid, the white club is knowing how to sign like no one else. Here we bring you a list of Real Madrid's best signings so far:
Cristiano Ronaldo, possibly one of the 5 best players in history, arrived at Real Madrid from Manchester United and experienced one of the best rivalries seen in the world of football with Messi. He is part of the great team of the 4 Champions in the 5 years from 2014 to 2018 and the top scorer in the history of this sport.
The least recent signing on the entire list, he was part of that Real Madrid team that won the 5 European Cups in a row. Main figure of the white club, merengue history and football itself and an incomparable scorer and player.
The Croatian midfielder is one of the best in history in his position. Furthermore, the fact of having won a Ballon d'Or at the height of the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo makes his figure in this sport even more important, if possible.
The former Lyon player, winner of 5 Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, and a Ballon d'Or, was able to shine more individually since Cristiano left, but while he shared a team with the Portuguese, he managed to establish himself as one of the top scorers in the history of the Champions League, and one of Madrid's greatest assistants and scorers.
The camero is one of the most important and charismatic figures of the merengue team. Many say that if it were not for his goal in that match against Atlético de Madrid in stoppage time, a large part of history and the Champions League that followed would have changed, but for the benefit of Madrid, he was there and has brought great joy to his team. club.
As both a coach and a player, Zinedine has always been a safe bet for the club. The Frenchman has been the top 5 best midfielders in history and after all his trophies, it can also be said that he is in a very high top of the best coaches in the history of football.
The German midfielder, inseparable companion of the aforementioned Modric, arrived from Bayern Munich to establish himself in one of the best midfield centers seen and win a huge number of trophies. A great shot, an enviable vision of the game and a security that few could provide.
The winger from Tottenham was one of the most expensive signings of the time and that is why alarm bells went off, but despite his more questionable ending, he has formed, along with Cristiano and Benzema, one of the most feared and effective forwards seen in the world of football. Furthermore, very important goals in the finals such as against Liverpool or Atlético de Madrid make him an important part of this club.
What can be said about the Brazilian star that has not already been said. The total striker, Ronaldo Nazario, has been the best 9 in history and that injuries have almost never allowed him to perform at his highest level, but he is and will always be remembered as a force of nature capable of the most incredible in the longer races and in the shortest spaces.
And to finish this list we have David Beckham. The English player had a shot seen in very few players, a charisma, a star aura and abilities that anyone would like to have. In a great career like his, one of the Madrid galacticos who gave so much joy to the team cannot be missing from this top.
