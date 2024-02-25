FC Barcelona is one of the best clubs in the history of football and has needed the best players in its squad. For that reason, today we bring you the 10 best signings in the history of the Blaugrana club.
In his first two seasons at FC Barcelona he was a key part of the club winning LaLiga and the Copa del Rey in 1998 and winning the league in 1999, which earned him the Ballon d'Or. He also scored the hat trick. most important in the history of the club in a match that if it were not for Rivaldo, the culé club would not have been promoted to the Champions League next season
The only Spanish player to have won the Ballon d'Or, the Spanish star shone in the 1950s under Helenio Herrera, being key to the titles that FC Barcelona won at that time.
The Brazilian winger left great sensations and not only that, when he left for PSG he left 222 million euros in the club's coffers. He has been a player who has had a lot of importance in the club.
Luis Suárez is the best 9 of the last decade and since he arrived at FC Barcelona he formed a dream trident with Messi and Neymar. The Uruguayan has been a killer in the area
There is no good memory of his last time at FC Barcelona on the bench, but as a footballer he managed to score one of the most important goals in the club's history, which helped the Barcelona team win its first European Cup in 1992.
Johan Cruyff changed the history of FC Barcelona as a player and as a coach. During his time as a footballer he joined the Blaugrana club in 1973. It is fair to say that Johan Cruyff is the most important personality in the history of FC Barcelona for everything he has done.
He arrived in 2009 at a rate of 32.5 million euros, becoming the third most expensive defender in European football and later becoming one of the best right-handed backs in the history of this sport.
Academy player of the club who left and returned in the 2008 season. Piqué became a leader in the Blaugrana defense during all the seasons that he defended the Blaugrana elastic and not only that, he has become one of the best center backs in the history of Spain.
During one of the worst periods of the Blaugrana club, they decided to sign Ronaldinho. In the same season, 2005/06, he managed to win the league championship and the Champions League, even earning a standing ovation from the Santiago Bernabéu.
Ladislao Kubala since he signed with FC Barcelona, after a decade with the culés in which he managed to score 194 goals, where he won four leagues, five domestic cups and another series of minor competitions
#signings #history #Barcelona #ranked
Leave a Reply