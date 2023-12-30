Tigers bets on the star of the last tournament, Cruz Azul breaks the market by covering its quota of foreigners with quality elements and Pachuca signs for a former River Plate player from Argentina. We invite you to find out which are the ten best signings for the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The youth squad Pachuca Tuzos, only twenty-two years old, can play as a central defender or as a winger. He signed for the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajarain this new project commissioned by Argentine strategist Fernando Gago.
One of the teams that is best strengthening itself for the Clausura 2024 tournament is the Maquina Celeste de la Blue Cross. The Uruguayan footballer can play as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder, without a doubt, one of the most important signings that the cement producers made for the next tournament.
The Mexican forward has been part of many teams, especially in the Expansion League. With the Camoteros del Puebla he managed to consolidate himself, and now he will receive a golden opportunity in a team classified as great, such as the UNAM Pumas.
The thirty-four-year-old Venezuelan forward will reinforce the attack of the Tuzos del Pachuca in this Clausura 2024 tournament. His signing was announced with great fanfare, because despite his age, great things are expected from the South American attacker.
Great things are also expected from the midfielder; Peruvian national team Piero Quispe, who touched the entire world with a video in which he was seen saying goodbye to his mascot before traveling to Mexico to join the UNAM Pumas.
He plays as a left winger and already knows what it's like to wear the shirt of a big club, such as Racing de Avellaneda. Gonzalo Piovi is another of the reinforcements that Cruz Azul made for the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Coming from the UNAM Pumas, Gabriel: the 'Toro' Fernández declared that he had accepted Cruz Azul's offer for a 'history' topic. Words that did not go down well with the university students, who will now have to suffer as a rival to one of the most important elements they had during the Apertura 2023 tournament.
He plays as a midfielder and was champion with Independiente del Valle, coached by the now Cruz Azul strategist Martín Anselmi, who will have him again as a 'student' in the cement squad. A great addition for a team that got to work seriously ahead of the 2024 Clausura tournament.
The Colombian goalkeeper was, for many, the Machine's best signing ahead of the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament. Security in goal was something that was urgently needed by the cement producers, in a clear desire to return to the top places in the general, and why not? dream of becoming champion again.
With the desire to quickly shake off the bitter pill of being runners-up, the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León made what is, so far, the most important signing for the Clausura 2024 tournament. The Argentine Juan Brunetta was considered the MVP from the previous campaign, and upon his arrival at Tigres he said that it was a dream for him to arrive at such an important club.
#signings #Liga #Clausura
