This year was full of content in series format, this through television channels, streaming services and even simply on a YouTube channel. Some were disappointing for the fans like the one in Obi Wan Kenobi and other notable ones like House of the DragonFor this, the critics have finally listed the best rated ones.

the page of IMDB normally does the count of some media and fan posts, gathering the opinions to arrive at a final ranking, the 2022 You are not exempt from this, so they already have their list on the page. Series such as Better Call Saul Y Stranger Things, although there are also great surprises that perhaps many did not imagine.

Here the list:

10.- Inventing Anna

9.-Ozark

8.- The Sandman

7.- Moon Knight

6.- The Boys

5.- Euphoria

4.- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

3.- Better Call Saul

2.- House of the Dragon

1.- Stranger Things 4

Next year in terms of series promises a lot, since to start things in the best way comes The Last of Us in its adaptation to HBO. For its part, there will be second seasons of new proposals that arrived just this year. To this is added that some franchises will have their well-deserved rest as stranger things to close in 2024.

Via: IMDB

Editor’s note: I would have put Star Wars: Andor on the list, since it was the only good series in the franchise this year, both Obi-Wan and Bobba Fett failing to lift anything. I hope that next year The Mandalorian returns those exciting moments in front of the monitor.