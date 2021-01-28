2020 was the year of series fans, after cinemas closed their doors due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19. Thus, marathons became the best ally against confinement and boredom.

Like every year, the American Film Institute released its list of the 10 best series of the previous season and fans are taking note of the titles that they did not see at the time. Did you miss any?

Better call saul

The series is a spin-off and prequel to Breaking bad. The fifth season shows the definitive transformation of Jimmy McGill into the unscrupulous Saul Goodman, much to the dismay of his partner Kim Wexler.

The Bridgertons

The Bridgertons is a series that tells from a feminist perspective a love story during the Regency Period in the United Kingdom. The fiction explores the rich, funny, sad, sexual, magnificent and even lonely lives of the women and men of London’s high society.

The crown

The fourth season focuses on the arrival of Diana’s family and the relationship between Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher, which had many moments of tension. Showrunner Peter Morgan recounted falling in love with Emma Corrin at a casting and immediately cast as Lady D.

The woodpecker

Set in the years before the American Civil War, the miniseries chronicles the turbulent life of an abolitionist who brought slaveholders in various southern states in check from 1854 to 1859, when he was hanged for treason in Virginia.

Lovecraft Territory

Chicago, 1954. Following the trail of his mysteriously missing father, the 22-year-old Atticus Turner embarks on a road trip to magical and dangerous New England, accompanied by his Uncle George and Letitia, a childhood friend .

The mandalorian

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda continue their journey, facing enemies and gathering allies on their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Mrs. America

Mrs. America tells the story of Phyllis Schlafly, the woman responsible, in large part, for the defeat of feminism on the Equal Rights Amendment in America in the 1970s and 1980s.

Lady’s gambit

Lady’s Gambit tells the story of Beth Harmon, a young chess prodigy who has had a difficult childhood, so her social skills are not the best and she also suffers from a certain tendency to addiction to drugs, medications or alcohol.

Ted lasso

A naive American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) decides to try his luck at an English football club, but his inexperience arouses suspicion and disdain among players and fans.

Unorthodox

A young Orthodox Jewish woman leaves an arranged marriage in New York and heads to Berlin, where her mother lives. The story is inspired by the memoirs of Deborah Feldman, in which she recounts in the first person how she fled her strict religious community when she was a minor.