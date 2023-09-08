Road enduro aside, that of naked is the type of motorcycle currently most popular in our country. However, models with the most disparate characteristics in terms of engine capacity, equipment and even price fall within this definition. The motorcycle market naked it therefore represents a reliable thermometer regarding the tastes of the public in the January-August period of this year quite clear trends have already emerged regarding the tastes of Italians. Data of Confindustria Ancma in hand, the attractive Moto Guzzi V7 has so far proved to be the most desired, but its supremacy is closely undermined by one of the most eagerly awaited innovations of 2023, the new Honda CB750 Hornet. Kawasaki’s Z series is confirmed as one of the top players in the sector thanks to its 650 and 900 cc versions and Yamaha does the same with its Mt-07 and Mt-09. Royal Enfield, for its part, asserts itself thanks to two 350 cc models, the Hntr and the Meteor, while Ducati capitalizes on the success of its renewed Scrambler 800. Among the small nakedthe scepter is instead firmly in the hand of the rampant Keeway Rkf 125. Let’s find out the full ranking of best-selling “nude”. in Italy in the first two quarters of the year.