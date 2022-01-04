Having also won the best-selling car prize in December, the ‘classic’ good year of Fiat Panda, able to excel in the annual top ten by a large margin. The best-selling car of 2021 it is the little one from Fiat, which with the Mild Hybrid has managed to find a modern key to its small car soul, giving various buyers the opportunity to ‘taste’ a technology that has therefore become widespread. However, this result of Panda was already written in the stars: no one really expected to beat her. And so paradoxically, it is the struggle for support positions that creates more interest.

While Panda was registered 112,298 times in 2021 with new vehicles, the ‘sister’ took second place in the top ten Fiat 500, which with the contribution of the electric one gave the final impetus to overcome the cousin Lancia Ypsilon. The two cars of the Stellantis group sold 44,819 and 43,375 units respectively. Ypsilon struggles to keep up compared to the past: in December it was only sixth, while the 500 finished behind Dacia Duster. The suv from Romania is a dangerous customer, but it has raised the tone only in recent months, and in fact in the annual calculation it is out of the magnificent 10 (13th at 27,077 registrations).

Stellantis’ dominance continues with Jeep Renegade, first suv / off-road vehicle in the standings and fourth overall. The American vehicle was sold 35,334 times. Behind him it is placed Toyota Yaris with 32,634 registrations. It is the first Japanese car on the list and also the first not part of the group formed by the merger between PSA and FCA.

They close the top ten Fiat 500X (31,982 registrations), Citroen C3 (31.003), Dacia Sandero (29,094), Jeep Compass (28,570) and Ford Puma (28,556). The excellent Puma beat Volkswagen T-Roc by only 200 units, a result that removed the Wolfsburg group from the top places. Stellantis occupied seven of the top ten positions, an important result considering that the Italian market is strategic for many of its brands.

Scrolling through the positions, it turns out that the first Renault placed is Captur (fourth in December, 12th overall a short distance from T-Roc), while the Fiat Tipo is out of the top 20 (22nd, 16,568 registrations). Good result of Hyundai Tucson (25th), which anticipated Suzuki Ignis and Swift. Closes the top 50, according to data provided by Unrae, Citroen C1 with 8,520 units sold in 2021.