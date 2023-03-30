The position and function in which the right-backs develop has become a more than fundamental piece to succeed in modern football. With the intention of defending the outside steps of the field of play, the wingers today are much more than a piece, more than a token, a very important asset. Throughout history, a series of players have proven to be true “cracks” in that role and function. Below is a list of the 10 best right-backs in football history.
Gary Neville is a former English soccer player who played as a right back. He is considered one of the best right-backs in football history due to his great defensive ability and his leadership on the pitch. Neville spent his entire career at Manchester United, where he won multiple Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles. He also played for England and was a key player in their heyday in the 2000s.
He is a former Italian soccer player who worked as a right back. He is considered one of the best right-backs in the history of football due to his great defensive ability and his ability to attack. Zambrotta won the World Cup with Italy in 2006 and played for some of the most successful teams of the 2000s, including Juventus, FC Barcelona and AC Milan.
The Italian Giuseppe Bergomi is known for his great defensive ability and his leadership on the field. He was a key player in Italy’s 1982 World Cup victory.
He is considered by many to be the first great right-back in history. He was a very versatile player who could play in various positions and who won two World Cups with Brazil.
The French Lilian Thuram was a very physical player with a great ability to recover the ball. He was a key player in France’s 1998 World Cup victory.
German Philipp Lahm is another right-back who has left a mark on football history. He was a highly technical and tactical player who led Germany to their 2014 World Cup victory.
Argentine Javier Zanetti is known for his great defensive ability and his leadership on the field. He was a very important player for Inter Milan, with whom he won multiple titles.
Dani Alves is another right-back who has left a mark on football history. He is known for his technical ability and his great ability to attack, which has led him to win multiple titles with teams such as Barcelona, PSG and the Brazilian team. The most winning player in history.
Brazilian Carlos Alberto Torres is known for his historic goal in the 1970 World Cup final against Italy. He was a very intelligent player with a great vision of the game who led Brazil in that World Cup.
Considered by many to be the best right-back in history, Cafu was a Brazilian player who stood out for his speed, technical ability, and physical stamina. He won two World Cups with Brazil and was a key member of the AC Milan and Roma teams that won European titles.
|
Player
|
clubs
|
Selection
|
matches played
|
cafu
|
Sao Paulo, Zaragoza, Juventude, Palmeiras, Milan, Rome, Garforth Town
|
Brazil
|
571
|
Charles Albert
|
Fluminense, Santos, Flamengo, NY Cosmos, California Surf
|
Brazil
|
*54 with selection
|
Daniel Alves
|
Bahia, Seville, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, Sao Paulo, Pumas
|
Brazil
|
985
|
Javier Zanetti
|
Workshops, Banfield, Inter
|
Argentina
|
1002
|
Philipp Lahm
|
Bayern Munich, Stuttgart
|
Germany
|
765
|
Lilian Thuram
|
Monaco, Parma, Juventus, Barcelona
|
France
|
825
|
djalma santos
|
Portuguese, Palmeiras, Paranaense
|
Brazil
|
*98 with selection
|
Giuseppe Bergomi
|
Inter
|
Italy
|
843
|
Gianluca Zambrotta
|
Like, Bari, Juventus, Barcelona, Milan, Chiasso
|
Italy
|
708
|
Gary Neville
|
Manchester Utd
|
England
|
686
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#rightbacks #football #history
Leave a Reply