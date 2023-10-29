Modern football has begun to move away from the model of including youth players in the first team, but although these players have to leave the club in order to continue their careers, it does not mean that the quality of these youth teams has decreased. These are the quarries of the major European leagues with the most active players:
To the surprise of many, the club that leads this list is Real Madrid. Although it is well known that the white club does not have enough players from the reserve team to be a regular part of the first team, many of these young people look for opportunities in other teams and there they reach their best version. 44 players trained at Real Madrid are currently active in the major European leagues.
La Masia is for many the main reference when it comes to grassroots football. The marked playing style of FC Barcelona is taught to players from the youth ranks and then they reach professional football with a high level of play. Unlike Real Madrid, Barcelona does tend to give more opportunities to young people, and right now there are 40 players from the big leagues who have come through Barcelona’s youth system.
Olympique Lyonnais can boast of having trained most of the young talents coming out of France. The French team is the third team with the most youth players spread across the five major European leagues. In total there are 31 footballers, which places them on the podium.
Valencia has been forced in recent seasons to resort to its lower categories to be able to face the financial difficulties they have had. The club has sold a large part of the squad from a few seasons ago and that is why they are so high on this list. Currently, 29 active players have come out of their quarry.
PSG has become one of the superpowers in football in recent years, but with a model that largely avoids using its youth team to improve the first team. However, they are the fifth club with the most active youth players with 28, and this is because many are sold or loaned to other clubs in order to meet the Financial Fair Play imposed by UEFA.
First English club on the list. The Premier League has overtaken La Liga as the leading power in terms of European leagues and this is largely due to the level of football that the country has shown lately. 26 Manchester United youth players play in the main European leagues.
It was not surprising that Athletic Club entered this list. The Basque team is characterized by playing only with players born or trained in Euskal Herria, so only the first team already employs a large part of these players. There are currently 24 players raised in the Athletic Club youth team who play in the major European leagues.
Hoffenheim made a bet on the future in 2009 by improving the quality of the technology used in its facilities, and it seems to have paid off. The German club is the first in its league on this list above teams like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, with 24 players.
Chelsea have changed their concept radically in the last three years and are now a club known more for the large outlays made in the transfer market than for their youth system. But prior to this change in philosophy they were a machine for producing future stars and 23 of these young people are still in the major European leagues today.
Bayern Munich is the reference team in Germany, and one of the European giants that could not be missing from the list. Although they also have great purchasing power, the club is also one of the most advanced in Europe in terms of infrastructure and grassroots football, which is why 23 footballers trained at Bayern Munich currently play in the main European leagues.
|
Equipment
|
Homegrown players in the big leagues
|
Average age
|
real Madrid
|
44
|
27.3 years
|
FC Barcelona
|
40
|
25.6 years
|
Olympique Lyonnais
|
31
|
27.1 years
|
Valencia
|
29
|
26, 4 years
|
PSG
|
28
|
25.2 years
|
Manchester United
|
26
|
26.3 years
|
Athletic Club
|
24
|
26.4 years
|
Hoffenheim
|
24
|
25.7 years
|
Chelsea
|
23
|
24.9 years
|
Bayern Munich
|
23
|
25.5 years
