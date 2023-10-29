Although modern football has begun to dispense with youth players and more and more million-dollar outlays are being made to acquire players from other clubs, grassroots football continues to be essential for the development of the sport.
Within the great quality of European football, La Liga is one of the competitions with the best grassroots football on the continent. Spanish youth teams have been producing immensely talented players for many years who now play for the best teams in the world. These are the best quarries in La Liga:
To the surprise of many, the club that leads this list is Real Madrid. Although it is well known that the white club does not have enough players from the reserve team to be a regular part of the first team, many of these young people look for opportunities in other teams and there they reach their best version. 44 players trained at Real Madrid are currently active in the major European leagues.
La Masia is for many the main reference when it comes to grassroots football. The marked playing style of FC Barcelona is taught to players from the youth ranks and then they reach professional football with a high level of play. Unlike Real Madrid, Barcelona does tend to give more opportunities to young people, and right now there are 40 players from the big leagues who have come through Barcelona’s youth system.
Valencia has been forced in recent seasons to resort to its lower categories to be able to face the financial difficulties they have had. The club has sold a large part of the squad from a few seasons ago and that is why they are so high on this list. Currently, 29 active players have come out of their quarry.
It was not surprising that Athletic Club entered this list. The Basque team is characterized by playing only with players born or trained in Euskal Herria, so only the first team already employs a large part of these players. There are currently 24 players raised in the Athletic Club youth team who play in the major European leagues.
Although their philosophy is not as strict as that of Athletic Club, they also insist a lot on having players trained in the lower categories of their team and this makes them one of the best academies in Spain. There are currently 22 Real youth players active in the big leagues.
The team led by Simeone has grown a lot in recent years, and although they are now the third Spanish team with the largest budget, they still rely heavily on their youth team. The latest to make the leap to the football elite is Pablo Barrios, who is already included in Simeone’s plans as a starter in almost every game.
Villarreal is the seventh team in Spain as far as this list is concerned, and right now there are 16 players trained in their quarry playing in the major European leagues. The last to leave the team in search of new experiences is Pau Torres, who is currently playing for Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.
Osasuna’s economic and sporting difficulties in the last decade led the club to bet on the remodeling of the quarry, and little by little they have returned to being one of the great teams in La Liga. Currently, 13 players trained in their youth academy are active in the best leagues in the world.
The Andalusian team enters the list, thanks in part to the great management they have done in recent years. They have also been a club that has known how to take advantage of the transfer markets thanks to Monchi, but the 13 active Sevilla youth players show that they know how to train young people to perform at the highest level.
Espanyol is the only second division team on the list. The Catalans, despite the relegation last season, are one of the references at the European level in terms of youth teams. There are 13 Espanyol youth players playing in the main leagues today.
|
Rival
|
Homegrown players in the big leagues
|
Middle Ages
|
real Madrid
|
44
|
27.3 years
|
FC Barcelona
|
40
|
25.6 years
|
Valencia
|
29
|
26.4 years
|
Athletic Club
|
24
|
26.4 years
|
Real society
|
22
|
26.1 years
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
18
|
27.2 years
|
Villarreal
|
16
|
25.8 years
|
CA Osasuna
|
13
|
27.1 years
|
Seville
|
13
|
28.2 years
|
Spanish
|
13
|
26.7 years
