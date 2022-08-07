PlayStation 2, for PS2 friends, is still remembered today as one of the best consoles ever. Will it really be like this? Spoiler: yes.

The PlayStation 2 is one of the best consoles Of all times. It has sold incredibly well thanks to its affordable price and included DVD player, and is often treated as one of the last bastions of the weirdest and most magnificent Japanese games, with dozens of new franchises with unique control systems having sprung up on PS2. Did anyone say Katamari Damacy? God Hand? Devil May Cry? Monster Hunter? We understood each other.

PS2: the best games –

We’ve already named four classics, and PS2 is home to so many others. Making a list of just ten games is very difficult but, to make things easier, we have limited this list to only one game per series and we haven’t considered ports. Sorry, Resident Evil 4; we will see you again in the list of the best games for Gamecube.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 –

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater defined a generation. Not just a console generation, but a generation of teenagers who have been introduced to punk and ska music for the first time, and to the rebellious new world of skateboarding. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 is the pinnacle of the original Pro Skater formula and is a natural choice as essential on PS2.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City –

Your Grand Theft Auto on PS2 may be different, but this has had a great resonance with a lot of players. Grand Theft Auto III was revolutionary but it was crude, while Vice City cemented the GTA formula for years to come. The Scarface-inspired world is still incredibly memorable, and thanks to the litany of problems that plagued the remasters, the best platform to enjoy it on remains PlayStation 2.

Metal Gear Solid 2 –

Regardless of which version of Metal Gear Solid 2 you play on PS2, an incredible journey awaits you. At the time, this game was revolutionary in terms of graphics and storytelling in video games, and cemented Metal Gear Solid as the flagship franchise for gaming as a medium. At the time, this was the game that was being shown around to illustrate the potential of video games as a medium worthy of movies. Other than that, stealth and history were second to none. Masterpiece.

Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec –

In 2001, Gran Turismo 3 was hailed as the first must-have for PS2 and it’s easy to see why. This wasn’t just one of the first PlayStation 2 car games, it was the best racing game on the market at the time, on any platform. Gran Turismo 3 was the game fans had only dreamed of until then, and all the games released after it did everything to live up to its hefty legacy.

Devil May Cry –

When Hideki Kamiya’s attempt to make a Resident Evil 4 ended up being an over-the-top action game, franchise manager Shinji Mikami told him to make it a new franchise. This led to Devil May Cry, a game where Kamiya was allowed to do whatever he wanted. And that was how he created a too-coo-for-school protagonist who wore a long leather coat while firing his huge pistols and slicing demons with his sword. Admittedly, he was very cool, and this game may have been the birthplace of the modern “character action” genre.

Shadow of the Colossus –

What’s left to say about Shadow of the Colossus that hasn’t already been said? If you missed it on PS2, and also missed the PS3 HD remaster and the full PS4 remake, then maybe it might be too late for you. This journey to a wasteland to wipe out its last, majestic pieces of life is bittersweet, memorable and essential.

Ico –

From the same Shadow of the Colossus studio, Ico is unlike any other game. The protagonist, named Ico, must guide a girl through a dangerous tower, forming a bond along the course of the game so deep that even the player could feel it. One of the earliest examples of video games as an art form, Ico is still considered a seminal masterpiece today.

Final Fantasy XII –

The Final Fantasy series is huge, but Final Fantasy XII was the first to give the impression that it was taking a different direction than usual. For the first time, a single-player Final Fantasy left behind the proverbial turn-based battle system and was also set in a totally new fantasy universe, with one of the best graphics on the platform. Final Fantasy XII was divisive but loved, as demonstrated by the recent HD remaster.

Guitar Hero II –

If you were there, then you know. It doesn’t matter if you love or hate plastic peripherals now but, when Guitar Hero II came out, it was a revelation, with nothing else like it. He was present at every single party at home and, just like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, he influenced the tastes of a generation. Rhythm games were cool at the time and not just for GDR nerds, and rock music had been catapulted into the mainstream. What a moment. It’s nice to see that our homes aren’t as full as an egg of plastic tools, though.

Person 4 –

Persona 4 is the game that is so good that it was released years later on PS Vita and became that console’s must-have. Persona 4’s social system, combined with deep JRPG mechanics, made it feel like a real revolution, and there are still those who are buying it on all the platforms it was ported to nearly 14 years after its initial release. One of the best Atlus games ever.

Written by Dave Aubrey for GLHF