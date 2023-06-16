The European Under-21 Championship brings together the young promises of continental football. These talented players display their ability, game vision and potential, seeking to shine in the tournament and establish themselves as future stars of the beautiful game.
The young pearl of Girona is a central defender with great projection. Martínez stands out for his defensive solidity, anticipation and ability to get the ball played from behind. His presence at the back is key for the Spanish under 21 team.
The young Celta midfielder stands out for his speed, dribbling and ability to unbalance one on one. His technical ability and vision of the game make him a key player in the Spanish attack, and he is expected to have a great future in European football.
At just 18 years old, Moukoko is one of the biggest promises in German football. His precociousness and goalscoring ability have led him to break records at Borussia Dortmund and he is expected to continue to shine in the European under 21s. He is a striker with great physical power and an innate ability to score goals.
The talented French winger has shown glimpses of his quality at Olympique de Lyon. Cherki is skilled, fast, and has great overflow ability. His ability to generate scoring chances and his vision of the game make him one of the most promising players in the tournament.
The son of the legendary Lilian Thuram is a versatile and complete midfielder. He stands out for his ability to recover balls, his vision of the game and his ability to distribute the game. Thuram has a bright future ahead of him and he is expected to be one of the leaders of the French under 21 team.
The Spanish midfielder stands out for his refined technique and his ability to create play in midfield. Sancet is elegant with the ball at his feet and has great vision of the game. His football talent and maturity make him a key figure in the Spanish team.
Curtis is a talented midfielder who has earned a place at Liverpool. His refined technique, passing ability and vision of the game make him an outstanding figure in midfield. It is expected that his participation will be key in the European sub 21.
Emery’s Aston Villa attacking midfielder is one of the revelations of the season in the Premier League. Ramsey has great technique, vision of the game and the ability to score goals. His football talent and maturity make him stand out in the English under 21 team.
The young Arsenal player has shown his quality in the Premier League. Smith Rowe stands out for his ability to unbalance in the last third of the field, his vision of the game and his scoring ability. He is one of the players to watch in the tournament.
The Englishman from Forest has stood out as one of the great talents of British football. Player of those who like the stands. Pure talent.
#players #Eurocopa #Spain #England #big #favorites
Leave a Reply