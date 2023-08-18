As usual, year after year, UEFA announces the best players of the season prior to the official start of all its championships. 2022/23 was no exception despite the fact that it was marked by the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which was held in the middle of the season during the months of November and December.
The highest entity of European football announced the members of the TOP 10 to the best players of last season and these are:
|
POSITION
|
PLAYER
|
COUNTRY
|
CLUB
|
10
|
ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRIGHTON (LIVERPOOL)
|
9
|
Declan Rice
|
ENGLAND
|
WEST HAM (ARSENAL)
|
8
|
MARCELO BROSOVIĆ
|
CROATIA
|
INTER (AL-NASSR)
|
7
|
LUKA MODRIC
|
CROATIA
|
REAL MADRID
|
6
|
KYLIAN MBAPPE
|
FRANCE
|
psg
|
5
|
RODRI HERNANDEZ
|
SPAIN
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
4
|
ÍLKAY GUNDOGAN
|
GERMANY
|
MANCHESTER CITY (BARCELONA)
|
3
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
2
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
1
|
–
|
–
|
–
Within this list we must highlight the presence of Alexis Mac Allister who had a huge World Cup with Argentina (where he established himself as a starter in the world champion team) and with Brighton in which he was key for the Gaviotas qualify for European competitions for the first time in their history (they will play in the UEFA Europa League).
In turn, it should be noted that 4 of these players have changed clubs for the 2023/24 season. Some made a leap in their respective careers like the aforementioned Mac Allister who went to Liverpool and Declan Rice who left for Arsenal for a millionaire figure. While the other two who changed did so with the aim of seeking new challenges in their careers, such as İlkay Gündoğan, who left Manchester City as a free agent and signed with Barcelona, and Marcelo Brosović, who was one of the talents who emigrated to Saudi Pro. League to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.
After this announcement, he announced that Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne are the three finalists to win the UEFA best player of the season award.
When will the TOP 3 be announced?
UEFA announced that it will award the prize prior to the draw for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League, which will take place on August 31 in Nyon, the headquarters of the European entity.
