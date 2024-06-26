After the exciting conclusion of the group stage of Euro 2024, Spain emerges as the most outstanding team, being the only one to win all its matches. With impressive play and palpable determination, they have set a high standard in the tournament. Now, it is time to highlight the 10 players who have shone with their own light in this first stage of the championship.
One of the big names of this Euro Cup has been Marc Cucurella. His role at left back has surprised everyone, as it was thought that he was going to be Grimaldo’s substitute. His offensive level and, above all, his defensive level have been among the best in the tournament without a doubt. Cucurella has shown great consistency, being a bulwark both in defense and in his offensive forays down the wing.
Lamine Yamal made history by becoming the youngest player to make his debut at a European Championship. His first match was incredible, showing his skill and confidence. In the second match against Italy, although Nico Williams stood out more, Yamal maintained an excellent level on the right flank. In the third match, although he had few minutes, he delighted us with some great dribbling, demonstrating his potential and quality despite his youth.
Jamal Musiala has been a standard bearer for the German team, one of the best in the tournament so far. With two goals to his name, Musiala is among the top scorers in the competition. His performance in the first two games was excellent, standing out for his creativity and dynamism in the midfield. Although the third match was questionable for the entire German team, Musiala has proven to be one of the future stars of world football and a key player for Germany.
Giorgi Mamardashvili has been a revelation at Euro 2024. As goalkeeper for the Georgian national team, his performances have been crucial to the team’s success. His decisive saves not only ensured their historic qualification to the round of 16, but were also instrumental in keeping Georgia competitive in such a demanding tournament.
Austria deserves to have a player on this list, and without a doubt it should be Marcel Sabitzer. Continuing with his great season, Sabitzer has been the driving force of the team and his leadership on the field has been evident. His goal against Holland on the last day, which allowed them to finish first in the group, puts him at the top of this list. His vision of the game and ability to create scoring opportunities have been outstanding, establishing him as one of the most influential players in the tournament.
Fabian Ruiz has been a prominent figure in the Spanish team, especially in the group stage. In the first game, he was the best player of the game, scoring a goal and providing an assist. His performance left Luka Modric practically missing from the field. In the second match against Italy, Fabian continued his excellent form, establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the tournament. Despite not having played in the third game, his influence in the first two games makes him more than deserving of being on this list.
Despite his own goal against Spain, Riccardo Calafiori has been one of the best centre-backs in the tournament and possibly, along with the goalkeeper, the most outstanding player on the Italian team. His defensive solidity and his ability to join the attack have been notable. Additionally, his last-minute play against Croatia, which resulted in the goal that qualified them, demonstrates his impact and ability in crucial moments. These performances make him worthy of being on this list.
Romania has been one of the revelation teams of the Euro Cup, and no player represents it better than Dennis Man. In the first game against Ukraine, which they won 3-0, Man was absolutely impressive. His performance was crucial for Romania to finish at the top of their group. As the best player on his national team, Man deserves a top spot on this list.
Portugal deserves to have a player on this list, and the PSG midfielder has arguably been the best of all. With an outstanding collective role, Portugal achieved two victories in the group stage, largely thanks to Vitinha’s outstanding matches. He has proven to be up to the task of this tournament, managing the midfield with great skill and demonstrating both his defensive and offensive capabilities.
Michel Aebischer has shown a great level at Euro 2024, playing in a difficult group with Germany, Scotland and Hungary. The Swiss midfielder had a spectacular first game, demonstrating his ability to recover balls and distribute the game with precision. In the next two matches, although the opposing teams seemed to adapt better to the Swiss strategy, Aebischer continued to rise to the occasion with a solid performance. Furthermore, the performance of the entire Swiss team in the match against Germany was very good, standing out in a difficult group.
