The 10 best players in history Ranked according to Four Four Two

Four Four Two (4-4-2) is a prestigious English magazine in Europe and one of the features it offers is the preparation of rankings related to football. In 2017 he made a Top 100 and 5 years later he has updated it. Messi now surpasses Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo enters the Top 3. Here we leave it:
Closing the Top 10 we find Ronaldo Nazario, the best striker of all time. If the knee had allowed it, we probably would have seen the best records in history. Since then no player similar to him has been found. Power, dribbling and definition.
As a striker he broke all records and earned the nicknames of hot dog Y little cannon boom. He was one of the greatest attackers in history and won the trophy for the top scorer of the 20th century. He arrived at Real Madrid at the age of 31 to join Di Stefano and won 3 European Cups and 5 Leagues.
A player ahead of his time. A legendary central defender who had a ball handling that had never been seen in his time. He was the first German captain to lift the World Cup and won the Ballon d’Or in 1972 and 1976.
Apart from being a great player, he left phrases to remember such as: ”I had a house near the sea, but to go to the beach you had to walk past a bar. I never took a bath”, or ”If I had been born ugly, you would not have heard of Pelé”. Probably if he had had his head settled today he would be better considered in this ranking.
Three Ballon d’Ors and three European Cups. Johan changed the way of seeing football. He also left a mark within Barcelona. The Catalan club today practices the ”Cruyffista” philosophy or at least tries to.
Zinedine is arguably considered the most stylish midfielder of all time. He played for big European clubs and won a World Cup in front of his entire country. Still for many people he would not enter a Top 10.
Reaching the podium appears Pelé. That player who at only 17 years old won his first World Cup. For many considered the best in history, but for Four Two Two, after the dynasty of Cristiano and Messi, he is left out.
Cristiano is the most voracious scorer in the history of football. He recently reached 700 club goals. Unique and unrepeatable. He has broken all the goalscoring records ever and to be. Although at this rate if Haaland continues like this he could catch up with him.
The man from the hand of God. A player who managed to unite an entire country. He never saw a talent like his, but he failed him what failed him. He left feeling that he could have given much more of himself.
The best footballer of all time. Leo is a player who combines the best of a striker, with the best of a winger and with the best of a midfielder. Unique. Capable of winning a game by himself with an isolated play.
