Saturday, October 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The 10 best players in history Ranked according to Four Four Two

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in Sports
0

Four Four Two (4-4-2) is a prestigious English magazine in Europe and one of the features it offers is the preparation of rankings related to football. In 2017 he made a Top 100 and 5 years later he has updated it. Messi now surpasses Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo enters the Top 3. Here we leave it:

Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima

Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima / Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Closing the Top 10 we find Ronaldo Nazario, the best striker of all time. If the knee had allowed it, we probably would have seen the best records in history. Since then no player similar to him has been found. Power, dribbling and definition.

Ferenc Puskas

Ferenc Puskas/Robert Stiggins/GettyImages

As a striker he broke all records and earned the nicknames of hot dog Y little cannon boom. He was one of the greatest attackers in history and won the trophy for the top scorer of the 20th century. He arrived at Real Madrid at the age of 31 to join Di Stefano and won 3 European Cups and 5 Leagues.

Franz Beckenbauer of

Franz Beckenbauer/Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

A player ahead of his time. A legendary central defender who had a ball handling that had never been seen in his time. He was the first German captain to lift the World Cup and won the Ballon d’Or in 1972 and 1976.

George Best

George Best/Joe Bangay/Getty Images

Apart from being a great player, he left phrases to remember such as: ”I had a house near the sea, but to go to the beach you had to walk past a bar. I never took a bath”, or ”If I had been born ugly, you would not have heard of Pelé”. Probably if he had had his head settled today he would be better considered in this ranking.

Photo Shoot - Johan Cruijff

Johan Cruyff / VI-Images/GettyImages

Three Ballon d’Ors and three European Cups. Johan changed the way of seeing football. He also left a mark within Barcelona. The Catalan club today practices the ”Cruyffista” philosophy or at least tries to.

Soccer - 1998 World Cup - Final - France vs Brazil

Zinedine Zidane/Christian Liewig – Corbis/GettyImages

Zinedine is arguably considered the most stylish midfielder of all time. He played for big European clubs and won a World Cup in front of his entire country. Still for many people he would not enter a Top 10.

FRANCE-PELE

Pele / -/GettyImages

Reaching the podium appears Pelé. That player who at only 17 years old won his first World Cup. For many considered the best in history, but for Four Two Two, after the dynasty of Cristiano and Messi, he is left out.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo/Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Cristiano is the most voracious scorer in the history of football. He recently reached 700 club goals. Unique and unrepeatable. He has broken all the goalscoring records ever and to be. Although at this rate if Haaland continues like this he could catch up with him.

Soccer - Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona/Jean-Yves Ruszniewski/GettyImages

The man from the hand of God. A player who managed to unite an entire country. He never saw a talent like his, but he failed him what failed him. He left feeling that he could have given much more of himself.

Leo Messi

Lionel Messi/Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The best footballer of all time. Leo is a player who combines the best of a striker, with the best of a winger and with the best of a midfielder. Unique. Capable of winning a game by himself with an isolated play.

#players #history #Ranked

See also  Djokovic returns after 81 days and wins in Tel Aviv: only 3 games left in Andujar
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts