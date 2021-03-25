The streaming services transformed the world of entertainment a long time ago, at least when it comes to music with Spotify or Movies and TV. It is an old story that Blockbuster refused to invest in Netflix in its early days, condemning itself to shut down a few years later when Netflix achieved success. We have seen the impact of this success with the flourishing of new streaming services in all fields. Also the idea of ​​the Xbox Game Pass arises from this model.

Netflix changed the meaning of sitting down to watch TV, not just gathering award-winning series and films, but producing his own, many of which have set new standards for quality. In this article you will find a compilation of the 10 best Netflix series of 2021. Which is not an easy task, after all, knowing which is the best Netflix original series depends on who you ask. You may prefer superheroes, comedies, or science fiction. The interesting thing is that Netflix has it all.

The 10 best Netflix series (Updated 2021)

If you want to know which are the 10 best Netflix series of 2021, perhaps you can disagree with some of the series that you will find below. But this list will bring together the best of all styles and genres. The criteria that will be used to establish this will be the rating received by these serials in IMDB. However, what follows is not a top 10, ranking from best to worst. But a guide to the best series of its kind. We already have an article dedicated to best Netflix series based on video games.

Stranger things

If you grew up watching the sci-fi cinema from the 80s and 90s, and Steven Spielberg was your favorite film director, with Stranger Things you will feel at home. It is a series easy to digest, fun, with a great realization, and in which we can delve a little more if we want based on its nods to the cinema of the 80s. From the first season, the series mixes a large number of references to ET, Poltergeist, the Goonies, and The Thing, creating a product that you will want to see and enjoy every minute. It is clear that Stranger Things could not be missing among the best Netflix series.

Available seasons: 3

Episodes available: 25

Duration: 42-77 minutes

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Next Generation Alexa Voice Control | Streaming media player The most powerful streaming media player with a newly designed Wi-Fi antenna optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming playback.

Enjoy your favorite movies and series, and control playback with the next-generation Alexa voice remote. Control your compatible TV, soundbar and receiver with dedicated buttons to turn the device on, mute it, and adjust the volume.

Delight in spectacular visuals with support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +, and surround sound compatible with Dolby Atmos on select Prime Video titles.

Last updated on 2021-01-31. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy is the television adaptation of the award-winning comic book series homonymous. It is on our list of the best Netflix series for its story that feels completely unique, and refreshing, for its characters, the dramatic twists it offers, and the uniquely special characters it offers. Whether you are a fan of superheroes, or if you just like them a little, The Umbrella Academy is going to love you. So if you haven’t seen this series, maybe you should turn on your tv and start doing it as soon as possible.

Seasons available: 2

Episodes available: 20

Duration: 40–60 minutes

The 10 best horror movies and series on Netflix for Halloween

The witcher

Looking for a great video game adaptation on this list? Well I don’t think you will find a better exponent of this genre than The Witcher. Henry Cavill represents Geralt, and while the expectations were certainly very high, Cavill far exceeds them. Although it only has one season, you don’t want it to end, with a great production, and the key characters of the story. If you’re not familiar, one way to describe it would be that it’s a cross between a crime drama and a Lord of the Rings-style adventure.

Available seasons: 1

Episodes available: 8

Duration: 47-67 minutes

Ozark

Not putting Ozark on our list of the best Netflix series would perhaps be a crime. This is one of those series where you feel tension, and all the time you’re wondering how the main characters will survive. Ozark is a combination of Breaking Bad and Bloodline. It’s about a money launderer (Jason Bateman) and his wife (Laura Linney) who move from Chicago to the Missouri woods in an effort to clean up $ 8 million in three months, lest their entire family be killed by a cartel. Mexican drug store.

Available seasons: 3

Episodes available: 30

Duration: 52–80 minutes

The End of the F *** ing World

The End of the F *** ing World is a black comedy based on the comic book series by Charles S. Forsman about James (Alex Lawther), a withdrawn and disturbed 17-year-old who believes he is a psychopath, and his burgeoning Bonnie & Clyde-type relationship with Alyssa (Jessica Barden), a classmate who hails from a dysfunctional family. Written by Charlie Covell and directed by Jonathan Entwistle and Lucy Tcherniak, the series is about two deeply troubled and misanthropic teenagers who find comfort in each other. Its music, performances, and its sense of humor make it one of the best Netflix series.

Seasons available: 2

Episodes available: 16

Duration: 19–24 minutes

Glow

Among so many ideas that are repeated, series of medieval fantasy, police or historical, GLOW surprises as an original and fresh series besides offering a good mix between humor and drama. In it we will accompany Ruth (Alison Brie) and other companions in their intricate lives as failed actresses as they shape what will end up being the birth of female wrestling as a spectacle. A series full of humor and emotions, but also good performances and ideas.

Available seasons: 3

Episodes available: 30

Duration: 30-45 minutes

Phil Spencer explains why Game Pass is so much more than the Netflix of video games

The Crown

At the same time intimate and wide, The Crown features an inside view of the ascension of Queen Elizabeth II, played by Claire Foy, and the early years of her reign. John Lithgow appears as the indomitable Winston Churchill, struggling with the ignominy of age at the end of his career. Churchill’s support and mentorship of Elizabeth, despite her limitations, creates an important emotional center around which various historical events revolve. This is without a doubt one of the best Netflix series in production, talent, and fun.

Seasons available: 4

Episodes available: 40

Duration: 50-60 minutes

Last updated on 2021-03-23. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Tiger king

Tiger King was one of the most watched series at its launch, despite being a documentary series. And this is because each chapter (of the seven that it has) is crazier than the previous one, to the point that you can ask yourself many times if what you are seeing is real, which you can be sure that it is. Tiger King follows the exploits of Joe Exotic, a flamboyant and extremely confident owner of a private big cat zoo in Oklahoma. Joe Exotic’s story is stranger than fictionIt involves lies, guns, a run for president of the United States and a murder-for-hire plot. This is something that has to be seen to be believed.

Available seasons: 1

Episodes available: 7

Duration: 40-48 minutes

BoJack Horseman

For many, this is the one that should be in the first place of the best Netflix series. But whatever your opinion, it is clear that it is one of the most underrated. Set in a world where anthropomorphic animals and humans coexist side by side, BoJack Horseman is about a horse named Bojack, the missing star of a 1990s sitcom Horsin ‘Around. After a decade of drinking on his couch and sleeping, Bojack tries to resurrect his relevance as a celebrity with decidedly mixed results. This series about passes satire to Hollywood and becomes for many in a honest portrait of depression.

Available seasons: 6

Episodes available: 77

Duration: 25 minutes

Love, Death & Robots

With this entry we close our list of the 10 best Netflix series, and it would be our second animated series on the list. Love, Death & Robots is a fantastic science fiction anthology series from Netflix, which is actually a collection of different animated shorts, each one as impressive as the last, all spun by the theme that the title describes. Each episode tells a completely new story with a different art style each time. Some episodes are meant to be funny, while others are exhilarating and some are somewhat depressing.