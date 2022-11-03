The 10 best national teams to play in FIFA 23

Emotions continue to run high with the new edition of the FIFA 23, which will be the last with this name. Now, one of the updates that has attracted the most attention in the game is the addition of the Qatar World Cup 2022.
It will be in the middle of November when the World Cup can be played with each one of the teams, and the best thing, all this at no cost.
Today in 90min we present you which are the 10 teams to choose from in FIFA 23.
10. Norway
Although it is true that Norway did not qualify for the autumn fair, the creators of the game have decided to include the team in the list of selections, so that in this way you can find one of the best soccer players in the world today. Erling Haaland.
9. Mexico
Without a doubt, most gamers will bet on the game for the Mexican team. The main point is to take the Tricolor to the long-awaited fifth game, so that they can immediately win games that will help them win the World Cup.
8. England
The La Rosa team could not be missing from this list. Despite the power in each of their players over time, they have only won one World Cup, the same as they won in the tournament where they hosted in 1966. In the game you can find stars like Sterling, Kane, Grealish, Rashford, among others.
7. Italy
After being left out of Qatar 2022, now you have the opportunity to make the national team in the form of a boot play a prominent role in leading them to lift the long-awaited title.
6. Holland
Once again, the Dutch team will be in a World Cup. The tulips are always one of the most anticipated due to their dynamics and youth on the pitch. Now, you can use their squad to lead them to consummate their championship, which has been denied them 3 times.
5. Portugal
Without a doubt, the Portugal team could not fail to appear in this top. The Lusitanos are fortunate to have Cristiano Ronaldo, a player who is one of the best in the world. With his leadership and loot magic, he makes Portugal highly powerful and competitive.
4. Germany
The German team continues to be one of the favorites for fans of the game. The Teutons continue to be that team that imposes respect and conditions on the field, where they will use their youth combined with experience to play a good role.
3. France
The current World Cup champion, the selective team from France, wants to defend the title won at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. If you choose the Gauls, you will find Kylian Mbappé in full swing, as well as others no less important such as Karim Benzema , Antoine Griezmann and more.
2. Argentina
One of the strongest teams you’ll find in this FIFA 23 update is Argentina. The team could not be better represented than by Lionel Messi, who, possibly, would be living his last World Cup.
1. Brazil
What to say about the Brazilian team? Undoubtedly, today the most competitive, both virtual and real. Men like Neymar Jr., Vinicius, Allison, Gabriel Jesús, Casemiro, Thiago SIlva, among many others, make up the mighty Brazil. Without a doubt, the favorite for gamers to compete in the game.