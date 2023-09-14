America and Chivas de Guadalajara They are the two most important teams in Mexican soccer. Both teams are the winningest in Liga MX and also the ones with the largest number of fans. The National Classic, although it has lost some shine in the last decade, is a duel that continues to arouse a lot of passion among fans and that leaves no one indifferent.
The Águilas and the Sacred Flock will meet again this Saturday, September 16 at the Azteca Stadium. The two teams are not coming off their best days, but they are fighting to be among the best four teams in the championship. Below we remember 10 of the most exciting matches that these teams have played.
This classic had everything: goals, intensity and controversy. América won it with a double from Sebastián Córdova and goals from Henry Martín and Emmanuel Aguilera. One of the most memorable postcards of this match was Antonio Briseño’s terrible tackle on Giovani dos Santos. El ‘Pollo’ and Alan Cervantes were expelled.
This is one of the classics most remembered by the azulcrema fans. In the 2014 Clausura, América overcame Chivas de Guadalajara at the Akron Stadium with a double from Luis Gabriel Rey and goals from Raúl Jiménez and Luis Ángel Mendoza.
And if we talk about victories, how can we forget Chivas’ victory over América in Winter 1996. With a double from Gabriel García and goals from Ramón Ramírez, Sergio Chávez and Paulo César ‘Tilón’ Chávez, the rojiblancos defeated those from Coapa at the Stadium Jalisco. After this win, the Águilas board dismissed Ricardo Antonio La Volpe as coach.
This classic went down in history as one of the most infamous. America was winning with a goal from Eduardo Bacas. Things got heated between Carlos Hermosillo and Fernando Quirarte and a pitched battle broke out that ended with 22 players sent off and Fernando Dávalos, a Rebaño player, in the hospital.
The team led by Leo Beenhakker always distinguished itself by putting on a show. This classic is remembered for its somersaults and emotions: the Águilas won with goals from Kalusha, Biyik, Zague and a young Cuauhtémoc Blanco.
This is one of the most spectacular classics on record. América went ahead on the scoreboard with scores from Pável Pardo and Óscar Rojas. Héctor Reynoso and Francisco Palencia matched the cards. At minute 79, Claudio ‘Piojo’ López appeared to score what seemed like the winning goal for the Coapa team. However, once again, Palencia appeared in the 88th minute to tie the score.
This duel is remembered for being one of the most intense in the history of this rivalry. In the first leg, America won by a score of 1-2. For the return leg, at the Azteca Stadium, the Rebaño was able to turn the score around and won 0-3 with goals from Ricardo ‘Snoopy’ Pérez, Demetrio Madero and Samuel Rivas. After Chivas’ third goal, and Roberto Gómez Junco’s celebration, a terrible pitched battle began that ended up weakening the rojiblancos for the final against Puebla.
This series is one of the most exciting that has been experienced in recent years. Cristian Calderón was the most outstanding player in this quarterfinal bracket at Guardianes 2020. In the first leg, ‘Chicote’ scored a goal against Akron and in the second leg he scored a double against Guillermo Ochoa at the Azteca Stadium.
This is the most recent National Classic. Veljko Paunovic’s Chivas got their ticket to the grand final of Mexican soccer at the expense of the Águilas. El Rebaño won the return leg with goals from Ronaldo Cisneros, Alan Mozo and Jesús Orozco Chiquete. The overall score was 2-3 in favor of the red and whites. Álvaro Fidalgo was sent off in the 64th minute.
This duel is popularly known as the end of the century. América defeated its greatest rival at the Azteca Stadium in the final match for the title. Eduardo Bacas, Alfredo Tena ‘Capitán Furia’ and Javier Aguirre scored for the Águilas. On the part of the Flock, Fernando Quirarte noted.
#National #Classics #América #Chivas #history
Leave a Reply