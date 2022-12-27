From 90min we bring you the best moments of the year at Real Madrid. A review of what has been an epic season with the conquest of the most beautiful Champions League in history. A unique and unrepeatable team with a seeded player:
Real Madrid had already been killed for the first time in the Parque de los Príncipes. No one yet knew there were a few more. After the Champions League draw was repeated when Benfica had played Madrid, PSG was the first victim of the comebacks. They lost in the first leg, they came back in the second leg with a hat trick from Benzema.
Rarely has a state of form been seen like the one we saw from Karim Benzema. He is a player in a state of grace, everything he did turned out well almost without meaning to. That day he left all English fans speechless with another hat trick to remember. But that day it was not all laughter, Havertz scored the goal that gave them life for the return…
With Madrid sunk. After Chelsea came back and left Ancelotti’s men on the canvas. The goal man and the living legend of the Bernabéu teamed up to leave us a unique goal and send the game to extra time. Yes, they did it again. Modric left a unique outside pass and Rodrygo defined perfectly. In extra time, Benzema and Vinicius did the rest. Madrid was in the semis.
LaLiga was practically sentenced and Madrid went 2-0 at halftime. That day was the resurgence of Dani Carvajal. He returned to his prime for the remainder of the season. He played as a left back and gave two assists as Madrid finally got 2-3 on the scoreboard. Ancelotti had already entered into an unstoppable dynamic.
He reappeared again. We will never see someone do what Karim did in that Champions League again. With Madrid losing 2-0 after 10 minutes of the game, he had to come back, and they are specialists in that. Benzema scored an impossible goal from Mendy’s pass, Vinicius retired Fernandinho to score the second and when Madrid was back on the canvas. Karim a la ”Panenka” to make it 4-3 and arrive at the Bernabéu alive.
LaLiga for Real Madrid was a pass in 2022 and just after the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, they lifted the league title at home after beating Spanish.
With Madrid on the canvas. With 5-3 on the global scoreboard and only the discount remaining. ”Rodrygol” appeared to turn the Bernabéu upside down in two minutes and send the game to extra time. In extra time, Benzema put a penalty on the final 5-6. Epic.
After such a beautiful path, the outcome could only be one. Vini Jr scored the goal that gave Madrid the 14th. Courtois gave quite an exhibition in the final. A goalkeeper performance as spectacular as that has never been seen.
Eintracht were no match for Real Madrid in the European Super Cup and they won 2-0 without breaking a sweat with goals from Alaba and Benzema. The new Madrid after winning the Champions League was very scary.
Madrid showed at the Bernabéu who was the king of Spain. Benzema, Valverde and Rodrygo scored the goals in a Clásico in which Real Madrid were much better than their rival.
