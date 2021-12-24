The Argentine coach took the reins of Atlético de Madrid on December 23, 2011, midway through the 2011-12 season, after the dismissal of Gregorio Manzano. After a decade at the club, he has left great moments that are already part of its history.
Diego Pablo Simeone left his mark on the rojiblanca fans during his stages as a player, in the 1994-95, 1995-96, 2003-04 seasons and the first half of 2004-05, before hanging up his boots in February 2006 at Racing Club de Avellaneda and start his journey on the benches. He returned home to find the team being The Pupas of LaLiga and managed to take him to the elite. Some of his best moments are the following:
Just over two and a half years were enough for the Argentine to reach the first final of the highest continental competition in history for the club. Along the way they eliminated FC Barcelona and Chelsea, among others, and were stroking the title in the final. Diego Godín overtook them, but Sergio Ramos tied in injury time. In extra time, Gareth Bale, Marcelo Vieira and Cristiano Ronaldo would decide the game (1-4)
Even closer to touching the sky was two editions later. Leaving behind clubs like FC Barcelona and Bayern München, in the final they met again with the meringues. Sergio Ramos and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco scored in regulation time, with no variations in overtime and Juan Francisco “Juanfran” Torres being the only one to miss the penalty shoot-out.
Atlético de Madrid came as LaLiga champions and managed to draw (1-1) in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, where James Rodríguez advanced to Real Madrid and Raúl García responded, all in the last 10 minutes. In the second leg, a solitary goal by Mario Mandzukic at the start of the match gave the victory (1-0) and the title to the rojiblancos.
After winning the Europa League, he ran into Real Madrid in Tallinn. They had already come from the two Champions League finals won by the whites, but this time it would be the mattresses who took the cat to the water. Diego Costa put his team ahead in the first minute and would tie after White’s comeback thanks to Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos. In extra time, Saúl Ñíguez and Jorge “Koke” Resurrección would give the victory to theirs.
It was Diego Pablo Simeone’s first months at the club and he was found classified from the stage of Gregorio Manzano, who left him in first place in Group I. With the Argentine, they won all nine games on their way to the title, including one thrashed (3-0) in the final against Athletic Club, who could not contain the author of a double as Radamel Falcao or avoid the final goal of Diego Ribas.
The final of the cup tournament took place at the Santiago Bernabéu and against Real Madrid. The victory was not only important for the title, the rival and the stage, but because it broke a negative dynamic of results for the colchoneros, who had six draws and 19 defeats since their last victory against the whites, in 1999. Despite the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo advanced to his, the goals of Diego Costa and Joao Miranda, the latter in extra time, allowed to end that streak.
Also as champion of the Europa League he went to Monte Carlo. In this case, there was a win (1-4) thanks to the hat-trick by Radamel Falcao and the icing on the cake by Joao Miranda. Gary Cahill signed the honor goal for the Londoners.
The 2017-18 campaign was unsatisfactory at the start as the team finished third in Group C behind Chelsea and AS Roma, unable to beat Azerbaijani Qarabag. However, the achievement of the Europa League allowed him to add a title and hit the table in the subsequent European Super Cup.
In the last edition of the Spanish domestic championship, the rojiblancos were proclaimed champions, although not without suffering, on the last day. That team lost a single avoid in the first 23 days and got a good income. He did not fail in the last three games and ended up lifting the trophy with 86 points.
In two and a half years it was seen how a club was emotionally depleted managed to regain an important title and even touch the double. It was not the best moment, in our opinion, just because of that, but because of the way it was achieved. The colchoneros arrived with a three-point advantage to the last day at the Camp Nou, but a local victory deprived them of getting the title. Alexis Sánchez advanced to the azulgrana, but Diego Godín signed the goal that LaLiga gave.
