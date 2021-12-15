Due to your heart problems, Kun Agüero announced that he is retiring football professional. It will end a career that began in 2004, with 15 years in Independiente de Avellaneda. After going through Atlético de Madrid and become a legend in the City, He has lived through an ordeal in his last months in the Barcelona. However, these were the top 10 moments of his career:
Later we will comment on it below, but the farewell that Kun Agüero from Manchester City had was dreamed. He played Everton on a day that was a party for the club … and scored a double (5-0). He went to Barcelona in style as the best player in the history of the citizens and raised the Premier League. Without a doubt one of the moments of his life.
Of all the virtues that Agüero has as a player, possibly the greatest is his scoring ability. The culmination of his career was reached on February 10, 2018. He did a poker to Leicester with CityLeyend (5-1) that would ultimately help his team to win the Premier against Klopp’s Liverpool.
A few days ago this trophy was given to Pedri. Agúero knows exactly what it’s like to win it. His reward for the best young player in Europe came in 2007. He was just 19 years old and had played his first season at Atlético de Madrid.
The friendship between Lionel and Agüero came from the lower categories of Argentina, in which they managed to win two U-20 World Cups: the Netherlands 2005 and Canada 2007. At that time a long love story began between Kuni and the Argentine team.
The record that the Argentine has is tremendous. Among other achievements, he has the Olympic gold medal. He achieved it in Beijing 2008, in an Argentine team that also included Messi … and the decisive goal in the final was scored by Di María against Nigeria (1-0).
On July 5, 2003, Kun Agüero made his professional debut. Óscar Ruggeri was the coach who took him out on the field in the match between Independiente and San Lorenzo on the last day of the Apertura Tournament. At 15 years, 3 months and 1 day he broke the previous precocity record, of a certain Diego Armando Maradona
Agüero’s scoring records at City are historic in many ways. With 184 goals, he is the highest scorer in his history, the foreigner with the most goals ever in the competition and the fourth in total, just 3 from the podium. He said goodbye this summer after 10 years with a double against Everton. A myth.
In 2009/10, Agüero was one of the great stars of Atlético de Madrid alongside Forlán. A double by the Uruguayan in the final of the first Europa League in history (2-1) gave the club the first title in 14 years. It was against Fulham and both Agüero and Forlán came out of that game very reinforced.
Without a doubt, it is the best moment of Agüero’s career. He had just signed for City that year from Atlético de Madrid, as a star player. He scored against QPR on the last play of the last day to certify an epic comeback (3-2). A goal that the league gave the club many years after the previous one. Historic and timeless.
Like his friend Messi, Agüero had been in all the failures of the Argentine team. The two Copa América lost against Chile, the 2014 World Cup, … This summer redemption came to both. They beat Brazil in Maracana thanks to Di María’s historic goal. Probably the most precious moment in the Kuni career.
