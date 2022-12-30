Yesterday the death of one of the most important figures in the history of sports took place. Pelé said goodbye to us at 82 years old.
Today at 90min we have decided to honor his memory by recalling the 10 best moments of his career:
With Santos he scored the sixth goal of a resounding victory at just 15 years old. It was the first goal of many.
We are talking about what is clearly Pelé’s competition par excellence. At just 17 years old, he attended the World Cup that was held in Sweden in 1958. It was in the third game against the Soviet Union that Pelé made his debut and the team began its journey towards the grand final.
Before coming of age, he scored a semi-final hat-trick against England and a grand final double against Sweden to win his first World Cup.
For many the best goal of all time. In a friendly against Juventus Pelé scored a target after making four consecutive “little hats”.
It must be recognized that the leading role in this World Cup was taken by Garrincha, as Pelé was injured in the second game.
He is the only footballer in all of history to accumulate three World Cups. The last one he won was Mexico 1970 after a 4-1 defeat to Italy in the final.
After scoring the first goal in the 1970 World Cup final, Pelé held one of the most iconic celebrations in the history of the sport at the Azteca Stadium.
People always talk about the difficulty of certifying Pelé’s goals, but under his personal account, at the age of 29, 13 years after the start of his career, he scored his 1,000th goal against Vasco de Gama.
At the age of 37, he decided to play the last game of his career. It was a clash between Santos and the New York Cosmos. In this match, the carioca played a part with each team.
For many the best footballer in history, for others not. What is clear is that to this day a scorer of that caliber has not reappeared. Pelé’s legacy is indestructible.
