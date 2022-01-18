Last Wednesday, Mexican soccer received news that caused surprise among the fans. And it is just that day the striker Oribe Peralta He turned 38 years old, and through a publication on his social networks he informed that he would end his career as a soccer player, thus closing a cycle of more joys than sadness, being a soccer player from Morelia, Chiapas, León, Monterrey, Chivas, Santos Laguna Y America.
Today in 90min let’s review what they were top 10 moments in the trajectory as a footballer of ‘Hermoso’.
Among the best moments that Oribe lived, was when he scored two goals in the Club World Cup. The first of them occurred in 2015, when he got the goal against Guangzhou Evergrande.
The second goal in the Mundialito was in 2016, when in the match for third place, the attacker discounted for the Águilas del América against National Athletic.
In 2011 was when Oribe Peralta began to make his professional career solid. In that year the Pan American Games were played, where the battering ram participated together with the Tricolor.
In this competition, the Mexican was one of the fundamental elements to give El Tri the ticket to the London Olympics, scoring a total of 6 goals.
His first title with Santos Laguna came in 2008, in a match in which the Guerreros faced the Blue Cross Machine.
Although it is true that he was not yet a starter in the team led by coach Daniel Guzmán, he had minutes in the commitment of the grand final, which meant his first cup in the maximum circuit.
Oribe Peralta’s second title came in the 2018 Opening Tournament, when he was part of the Eagles of America. The azulcremas faced Cruz Azul in the grand final, where goals from Edson Álvarez led to the long-awaited championship.
By now Oribe was already a consolidated element and in his penultimate stage as a footballer.
When the Mexican team compromised their ticket to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, El Tri had to play the playoff match against their counterpart from New Zealand.
At that time one of the most important men was precisely Oribe Peralta, who did not tempt his heart and managed to score 5 of the 9 that were scored against the Oceania team.
Another of the most glorious moments of ‘Hermoso’ Peralta occurred in the grand finale of the 2012 Clausura Tournament, when he managed to lift his second championship with Santos Laguna.
In both games, both in the first leg and in the second leg, Oribe scored a goal in each game, to be the best of the series and beat Rayados de Monterrey.
Already for the 2015 Gold Cup, Oribe Peralta was one of the most important men that coach Miguel Herrera had, in obtaining the title against Jamaica, where the attacker scored one of the goals to proclaim himself absolute champions.
By 2013, Mexican striker Oribe Peralta was selected as the best player in Concacaf, scoring 19 goals in 27 games played in Liga MX.
He also participated in two finals of the Concacaf Champions League and scored 8 times in the World Cup qualifiers.
What about his performance at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil? Without a doubt, one of the highlights, especially in the first match of said competition, when he scored his first and only goal against the Cameroon team, thus giving the Tricolor victory.
Without a doubt, one of the best moments in Oribe Peralta’s career was obtaining Olympic gold.
On August 11, 2012, the forward was one of the key pieces of the Mexican team that faced Brazil led by Neymar, Thiago Silva and Marcelo in London.
The ‘Hermoso’ opened the scoring with a low shot; By the 74th minute of the game, he rose into the air and put in an accurate header to make it 2-0. This was the best match in Oribe’s career.
