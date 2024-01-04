The story of Tigers It is full of brilliant footballers, and, for some reason, many of these played precisely in the middle of the field, occupying defensive roles, like Guido Pizarro or Rafa Carioca, playing on the benches like Damián Álvarez or '10' like Walter Gaitán or Lucas Lobos himself. Enjoy this list of the ten best midfielders in Tigres history.
The feline youth player not only shone in the Tigres midfield, but also collaborated playing in different positions, such as right or left wing; five or offensive half. He won practically everything with the Auriazul squad and is currently without a team.
The time that the Brazilian wore the Tigres team shirt was short, but his contribution in the middle of the field, starting on the right wing and closing with neatness, delighted the fans, especially in that historic year 2011. when the Auriazul squad ended a drought of almost thirty years without becoming champion.
The Brazilian has taken over the midfield of the Tigres team since the arrival of the Auriazul team, in that unforgettable Apertura 2017 tournament. His control with the ball at his feet establishes him as one of the best number five players to have worn the T-shirt of the 'U' of Nuevo León.
Since his arrival to the Tigres team in the historic 2015, along with figures like André-Pierre Gignac or Jurgen Damm himself, Javier Aquino has been seen as one of the most constant elements in the feline eleven. Little is said about him, but his contribution on the field is too much, playing on the left wing, and although he now works as a full-back, his best times were spent as a midfielder playing with a changed leg.
Wearing the number eleven jersey of the Tigres team, Damián Álvarez marked a before and after in the institution. One of the men most loved by the fans, who were left breathless every time they saw him always make the same play, closing from the outside to the center, taking over the midfield and joyfully joining the attack.
The current captain of the UANL Tigres has been a key player in winning many championships. Especially the one in 2023, him scoring the title goal in extra time. Guido Pizarro was the absolute master of the midfield in the Auriazul team, although today we see him in the center to make room for the new generations.
The Chilean soccer player gave happiness to Tigres fans in times of eternal doubts and a thousand worries, risking his life in the First Division 'A'. His contribution in the middle of the field made the attack of a team that fell in love with both locals and strangers almost invincible… yes, in the Second Division of Mexican Soccer.
Lucas Lobos not only filled the feline midfield with magic, but also neatly carried out the captaincy of the Tigres team that ended twenty-nine years without becoming Mexican soccer champion. Without a doubt one of the last great idols that the Auriazul team has had.
To talk about Walter Gaitán is to talk about the idol of thousands of Tigres fans who are now adults and who fell in love with these colors in extremely complicated times. The man from Rosario was never able to become champion with the feline squad, but the fans don't care about that and the attacking midfielder is still fondly remembered.
'Boss' Boy is, for many, the best footballer in the history of the Tigres team. For entire decades he was the club's top scorer, even though he was not exactly a center forward, but rather an attacking midfielder who drove rival defenses crazy.
#midfielders #Tigres #history #ranked
