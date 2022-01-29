These are today top 10 midfielders in the league Spanish:
A respect to Don Sergio Busquets. Although he is far from his best level with Barcelona, he is so intelligent and technically fine that he is enough to be in the top 10. If he manages to reach the level he reaches when he plays with the national team, Barcelona will take a leap in quality at the end of the season.
Correa for me is forward. Carrasco, being able to play almost any position on the wing, enters this list of midfielders. Simeone has been using him as a left winger and of course, he also performs perfectly there. The best of a rather disappointing Atlético de Madrid in this long first half of the league.
A Sevilla player could not be missing from this list. It was between Ocampos and Papu, but in the end I will consider the former Atalanta striker. Ocampos has already spent three seasons in which he has made a tremendous leap in quality for the Seville team. He is one of the most decisive midfielders in this competition.
One of the great engines of Betis this season. Channels is to return to the selection. He scored a great goal the other day against Alavés (4-0) and in the Copa del Rey he has put his team in the quarterfinals thanks to his great goal against Sevilla (2-1). In Heliopolis he has reached the best level of his career.
The irruption that Gavi has had in Barcelona this season undoubtedly makes him worthy of being in the top 10. At 17 years old, he is already a fixture in Xavi’s lineups as he was with Koeman. He has a tremendous personality, he is very hardworking and on top of that he gets the ball played with class. He is a fixture on Luis Enrique’s lists despite still being a child.
We don’t know when Real Madrid’s perennial midfield will end. It’s already 6 years in which the three in the middle are indisputable and continue at an incredible level. Today there is no stopper in the league that performs better than Casemiro. The perfect squire for the duo of geniuses right in front of him.
Parejo is experiencing a second, a third or we don’t know which youth already at Villarreal. Despite the fact that it was difficult for the yellows to start, they are already fighting for Champions positions at the hands of the man from Madrid. The selection is very aware of him.
The year that Fekir is doing is spectacular. Yes, it is true that he is a more attacking midfielder, but he fits into this ranking. Betis is not third by chance, having a player of the quality of the Frenchman plugged in is a plus that can help them enter the Champions League at the end of the season.
Kroos is a total player for the leader’s midfield. He moves the team at will and the accuracy of his passes and delivery into the box is incredible. His technical level is stratospheric and he is also physically very fine. One of the culprits of the great white season.
There is no doubt who is the best midfielder in the competition. Modric is in incredible form at the moment and is one of the driving forces behind a Real Madrid team that is having a great season. Today, he is a candidate for the Ballon d’Or if he continues like this.
#midfielders #Spanish #league
