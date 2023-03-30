If we talk about fundamental positions on a playing field when playing soccer, the midfielder He cannot be missing, since he is in charge not only of managing the times of a team and providing solutions to his teammates, but he is also one of those who runs the most in a match, helping his teammates with the relays, and creating a game of half court forward.
Defensive midfielders with more clearance and sacrifice than anything else. Attacking midfielders who constantly create scoring chances, either through assists for forwards or their own goals, usually finishing from mid or long range. And mixed midfielders, who are in charge of the double function: remove and distribute.
There are lyrical and there are rustic. They are the neuralgic point of each set. That is why we will review below to the 10 most outstanding in the history of professional football, always according to the optics of 90Min. Let’s go there.
One of the stars of the 80s. With a great vision of the game and a very elegant style, he stood out above all for his ability to tackle. Almost his entire career was in Brazil, except for one season when he was at Fiorentina.
One of the brightest stars of the 80s. He played for Feyenoord Rotterdam, PSV Eindhoven, AC Milan, Chelsea FC and other teams.
One of the few survivors of the Munich disaster that left Manchester with almost no squad. With a team of substitutes he was able to reach the final of the English Cup. He became famous for his passing skills from midfield and his ferocious shot from long range.
One of the few players who has played for Barça and Madrid. He won 5 consecutive leagues, 4 with Barcelona and one with Madrid. One of the assistants in football history, with a clinical eye and an exquisite foot.
Arthur Antunes Coimbra, better known as Zico, is considered one of the most brilliant Brazilian players of the 1980s. His quality earned him the nickname of the white Pelé and throughout his career he scored more than 800 goals.
One of the most exquisite players ever seen, with a spectacular left foot, fine and full of talent. The Argentine was an idol for Real Madrid, where he played from 1994 to 2000. He won the Champions League twice. He was able to control the pace of the game to his liking.
The true owner of “look before receiving”. One of the players who made history with the Spanish team, winning two European Championships and a World Cup with the senior team. Barcelona owes him a lot, since he has spent 14 years organizing his game, and forming a fundamental part of Guardiola’s team, probably the best in history.
Ronaldinho Gaúcho is one of the greatest exponents in modern football of what is historically known in Brazil as ‘jogo bonito’. Impossible dribbles, passes looking the other way, masterful shots… the smile of football.
He shone with the French team, but he was left with the desire to lift the world title. He played and was the figure of Juventus with which he won a Champions League. It was practically impossible to get it off.
With a special class when it comes to playing with the ball at his feet. He was the great leader of the team that gave his country its first World Cup. In addition, he won the European Championship, the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d’Or on an individual level. Exquisite football, with control never before and never seen after. A class…
