Therefore, here we leave you the ten best midfielders in the history of the Sacred Flock:

He was a pillar to win the title of Liga MX of Summer '97, he was also an iron man for almost a decade in the famous Super Chivas.

Later, Coyote was able to lead the club on an interim basis.

José Manuel de la Torre was born on November 13, 1965. As a footballer “el chepo” he played for Chivas, Oviedo 🇪🇸 Puebla, Cruz Azul, Tigres and Necaxa; He was League champion 3 times as a player and 3 times as a coach to date.

He coached the Mexican National Team between 2010 and 2013 pic.twitter.com/VerScf78wN — Soccer Archive (@ArchivoFutboler) November 13, 2020

After four years he made the leap to Europe with the Real Oviedo from Spain and from 1993 to 1995 he lived a second stage at the club.

Ramoncito always stood out for having a magical left foot, with which he managed to score from free kicks to penalties.

The one born in La Piedad arrived at the club in 1999 and for a decade defended the colors with a big heart. With all his professionalism, he became a symbol of the institution.

The legendary player of the #Chivas You know Ponce. High quality player, very fine, national team and pillar of the “Campeonísimo”.

Rest in Peace, a fine Mexican player who remains indelible in the history of our sport. pic.twitter.com/oI0UHWK4dv — José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) October 5, 2021

In his long career of 18 years he was the connection between the defense and the attack, being present in eight titles of the champion.

In Verde Valle he became an idol, living two different stages, between 1986 and 1994, and 2000 and 2011, with 78 scores in 296 duels, more than enough numbers to highlight his value. His touch was privileged. At some point he also took the reins of the club.

Today we fondly remember 'Panchito' Flores. 🙌 🇦🇹 Midfielder with great ball striking from the 'Campeonísimo'. 👏 pic.twitter.com/RqGjpNEUnZ — CHIVAS (@Chivas) January 18, 2023

He was a very fine player, with an educated leg, both for kicking and passing his teammates. For a long time he was considered one of the greatest strikers in Mexican soccer, apart from him he was always seen playing behind Chava Reyes with the intention of supplying him with balls.

He was a World Cup winner in Sweden 58.

#DatoPambolero⚽📖 The story of @Chivas It would not be the same without the historic Juan Jasso!🐐🇫🇷🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/Z8KPywVstX — TV Azteca Deportes (@AztecaDeportes) April 16, 2019

In his long career of 22 seasons he was from the time of the 'I already deserve it' until the champion.

He was a leader on the field, because in addition to communication he also orchestrated the game, giving the ball with an advantage to his teammate.

The extreme midfielder can boast not only of his achievements with the team from Guadalajara but also that he was called up to three World Cups, scoring Czechoslovakia and also marked Brazil in it Maracana Stadiumbeing the first victory of the Aztecs over the South Americans.

Although there are those who have records, there are attackers who contributed a large number of titles like the man from Guadalajara did. He was always sober and simple, but effective.

He was talked about as the great hope of the Tricolor for the 70th World Cup, since he was the orchestrator and creative, but four days before the tournament, he was injured by a teammate in training, leaving a fracture of the tibia and fibula, from which He could never recover, because after two years of inactivity he returned, but without showing himself the same, so he retired at the age of 27 as a goat. He was a fleeting genius that injuries slowed down.

Another national team that joined the United States 1994 and France 1998, although it participated in more than 15 international tournaments. The reality is that few players with the category and imbalance of the Nayarit can be remembered in the recent history of the Flock.

The one that emerged from Saints He was characterized by his starts from the midfield and his change of pace, being a fundamental piece in the tenth title with his goals and assists.