Throughout its history the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara They have had skilled footballers who have commanded the midfield, especially in the era of championbrightest moment in the club's history.
Therefore, here we leave you the ten best midfielders in the history of the Sacred Flock:
For eight years he was the thermometer in the Sacred Flock's midfield, most of the balls passed through his feet, thanks to his ability to read the game.
He was a pillar to win the title of Liga MX of Summer '97, he was also an iron man for almost a decade in the famous Super Chivas.
Later, Coyote was able to lead the club on an interim basis.
Many remember the Chepo for having given the 2006 Apertura league title to Guadalajara from the bench, only in his second semester in charge. However, he also trained in the fold and from his debut he demonstrated his quality, being an important part of the ninth title in the 1986-87 season.
After four years he made the leap to Europe with the Real Oviedo from Spain and from 1993 to 1995 he lived a second stage at the club.
He simply occupies the third place in most appearances with the team, having seen action in 456 both national and international duels, and he is also the eighth highest scorer with 80 goals.
Ramoncito always stood out for having a magical left foot, with which he managed to score from free kicks to penalties.
The one born in La Piedad arrived at the club in 1999 and for a decade defended the colors with a big heart. With all his professionalism, he became a symbol of the institution.
The most productive '10' so far between 1956 and 1973 to add a total of 304 matches. Elegant touch to handle the ball, big passes in short spaces or deep were the hallmark of this midfielder, who at the age of 17 managed to make his debut and perhaps never thought that he would only defend the Guadalajara institution.
In his long career of 18 years he was the connection between the defense and the attack, being present in eight titles of the champion.
El Maestro, a Mexican World Cup player, is one of the most outstanding footballers that the country has produced and has left a great legacy in his wake. Since his debut with Tampico Madero He showed great conditions, which is why he caught the attention of Guadalajara.
In Verde Valle he became an idol, living two different stages, between 1986 and 1994, and 2000 and 2011, with 78 scores in 296 duels, more than enough numbers to highlight his value. His touch was privileged. At some point he also took the reins of the club.
Better known as Panchito, he was part of the champion. He was deadly when taking free kicks or shooting from medium and long distance, since he had practically perfect precision with his right leg.
He was a very fine player, with an educated leg, both for kicking and passing his teammates. For a long time he was considered one of the greatest strikers in Mexican soccer, apart from him he was always seen playing behind Chava Reyes with the intention of supplying him with balls.
He was a World Cup winner in Sweden 58.
Until now no one has been able to surpass the mark of Mustachioed with the most appearances, since he managed to represent the team on 545 occasions, 433 in the league and 96 in the Cup, being Hector Reynoso who came closest to him, but still being far away with 460.
In his long career of 22 seasons he was from the time of the 'I already deserve it' until the champion.
He was a leader on the field, because in addition to communication he also orchestrated the game, giving the ball with an advantage to his teammate.
One more from the golden age of Chivas. Chololo was the club's first scorer in the Jalisco Stadium being in the fold for 13 years, playing both forward and midfielder.
The extreme midfielder can boast not only of his achievements with the team from Guadalajara but also that he was called up to three World Cups, scoring Czechoslovakia and also marked Brazil in it Maracana Stadiumbeing the first victory of the Aztecs over the South Americans.
Although there are those who have records, there are attackers who contributed a large number of titles like the man from Guadalajara did. He was always sober and simple, but effective.
Barely at 17 years old he was able to debut with Chivas, being a midfielder with great touch and good heading. He started in the lead, but the helmsman Javier de la Torre He found a place for him in the midfield, taking full advantage of his explosiveness due to his stride and excellent football.
He was talked about as the great hope of the Tricolor for the 70th World Cup, since he was the orchestrator and creative, but four days before the tournament, he was injured by a teammate in training, leaving a fracture of the tibia and fibula, from which He could never recover, because after two years of inactivity he returned, but without showing himself the same, so he retired at the age of 27 as a goat. He was a fleeting genius that injuries slowed down.
In 1994 his arrival at the Guadalajarahaving great acceptance by the followers to the point of becoming a figure and then a legend, in addition to winning a title in 1997 in the so-called “Super Chivas”.
Another national team that joined the United States 1994 and France 1998, although it participated in more than 15 international tournaments. The reality is that few players with the category and imbalance of the Nayarit can be remembered in the recent history of the Flock.
The one that emerged from Saints He was characterized by his starts from the midfield and his change of pace, being a fundamental piece in the tenth title with his goals and assists.
Other midfielders should be highlighted such as Guillermo Mendizábal, Javier Valle, Manuel Martinez, Marco Antonio 'Chima' Ruiz, Manuel Sol, Juan José 'Gallito' Vázquez, Hector 'Pirata' Castro, Patricio Araujo, Julio César 'Tilón' Chávez, José Luis 'Güero' Realamong others.
