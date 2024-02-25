Unfortunately, in the round of 16 they had one of the most painful defeats for Tri, after falling to the staunch rival of the Concacaf zone, the United States, who won 2-0.

In those Olympics they were fortunate to have a worthy role and won the bronze medal by beating Japan 2-1.

The Aztec team advanced to the round of 16 after having beaten Cameroon and Croatia and tied against the host Brazil. But the dream ended in the fourth game when the Netherlands came back 2-1 against Mexico in the last minutes of the game and with a controversial goal from a penalty in the compensation where Rafa Marquez committed a mistake that for many never existed Arjen Robben.

But in the round of 16, despite the 1-2 elimination against Argentina, it was a memorable match in which Argentina beat Mexico in extra time. The team of Ricardo La Volpe He liked him a lot for his style of play.

Luis 'Matador' Hernández defined the Mexican National Team that he played in the 1998 World Cup in France.

In the World Cup in France, El Tri qualified in second place and competed against Belgium and the Netherlands, but in the round of 16 they were eliminated once again by Germany. Just a year later they were champions of the 1999 Confederations Cup by beating Brazil 4-3 in the final.

Could you tell us all the names of this starting eleven of the Mexican National Team in the 1994 World Cup in the United States?

The first game would pit us against the mysterious Norwegians and we lost. We won the second game against Ireland and history was made in the third game, against the legendary Italy. Despite having everything against them, a draw was achieved that allowed the team to go first in the group, a feat never before accomplished.

In that World Cup, Mexico advanced from the group stage, but unfortunately, they were eliminated in the round of 16 in a penalty shootout with Bulgaria.

In the grand final they beat Brazil 2-1, which had figures such as Neymar Junior, Hulk, Marcelo, Thiago Silvaamong others.

Base of the Mexican team in 1970. Do you remember them? El Cuate, el Campeón, El Halcón, el Cyrano, La Calaca, el Pichojos, El Gansito, El Cabo, El Chalo, El Chololo, El Ocho Pulmones, El Negro, etc!

The opening game was played with the USSR and despite the clear superiority of the Tricolor, the match ended with a tie. Then they played against El Salvador, and Mexico scored four goals at the Azteca Stadium, later the victory was achieved against Belgium.

It was the first time that the Mexican team qualified to the second round directly to the quarterfinals (the round of 16 was omitted), but unfortunately Italy eliminated them 1-4.

The Mexican National Team of 1986. The only generation that has been able to play the long-awaited 5th game.

That selection was led by Bora Milutinović and was led by the great 'Boss' Tomás Boy and they played the quarterfinals against Germany where they were eliminated in a penalty shootout 1-4.