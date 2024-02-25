The Mexican National Team is a historic team, however, despite the popularity of soccer in the country, it has not been able to progress for years in the sporting aspect for many reasons, regardless of that, on this occasion we will not talk about it. , if not one of the best meals that have been created over the years.
In this way, according to the time, the achievements achieved and the player base it had, we will name the 10 best Mexican teams that have been possible in history.
One of Mexico's best participations in World Cups in this century can undoubtedly be that of South Africa 2010, despite the fact that they were once again unable to progress beyond the round of 16. The Tricolor advanced to the fourth game, after drawing 1-1 against the host, then they defeated France 2-0 and fell 1-0 against Uruguay. Finally, they were eliminated by Argentina 3-1.
The Mexican team had one of the best participations in the group stage in the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, the team led by Javier Aguirre They added seven points, the result of two wins and a draw, they started the World Cup with wins against Croatia 1-0 and Ecuadro 2-1, while they had a worthy draw against Italy 1-1 with Jared Borgetti's iconic header goal.
Unfortunately, in the round of 16 they had one of the most painful defeats for Tri, after falling to the staunch rival of the Concacaf zone, the United States, who won 2-0.
Before taking the technical direction of the senior team in 2023, Jaime Lozano was coach of the Mexican Under-23 team, the Mexican coach agreed with Gerardo Martino to lend three players over 24 years of age (Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Romo and Henry Martín) to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (it was held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
In those Olympics they were fortunate to have a worthy role and won the bronze medal by beating Japan 2-1.
After having qualified for the 2014 Brazil World Cup through the playoffs thanks to Miguel Herrerathe Tricolor had a good world cup where the figure of Guillermo Ochoa He stood out in an outstanding way, earning the praise of the world for his great saves.
The Aztec team advanced to the round of 16 after having beaten Cameroon and Croatia and tied against the host Brazil. But the dream ended in the fourth game when the Netherlands came back 2-1 against Mexico in the last minutes of the game and with a controversial goal from a penalty in the compensation where Rafa Marquez committed a mistake that for many never existed Arjen Robben.
Despite having been in the most accessible group in its history, Mexico suffered to advance to the round of 16, as the matches against Iran, Angola and Portugal were complicated, they had a victory, draw and defeat, respectively.
But in the round of 16, despite the 1-2 elimination against Argentina, it was a memorable match in which Argentina beat Mexico in extra time. The team of Ricardo La Volpe He liked him a lot for his style of play.
The Mexican team that formed Manuel Lapuente It has been one of the most remembered by recent generations, although more than 25 years have passed, they are remembered as a team with a lot of personality, reaction capacity and goalscoring ability.
In the World Cup in France, El Tri qualified in second place and competed against Belgium and the Netherlands, but in the round of 16 they were eliminated once again by Germany. Just a year later they were champions of the 1999 Confederations Cup by beating Brazil 4-3 in the final.
After Argentina 1978, Mexico did not qualify for two consecutive World Cups abroad, they did not go to Spain 1982 and they did not go to Italy 1990 due to the Cachirules corruption scandal. It was not until 1994 that a World Cup tournament was competed again. From the hand of Mejia Baron There was a new breed of talent: Ramón Ramírez, Luis García, Zague and Jorge Campos.
The first game would pit us against the mysterious Norwegians and we lost. We won the second game against Ireland and history was made in the third game, against the legendary Italy. Despite having everything against them, a draw was achieved that allowed the team to go first in the group, a feat never before accomplished.
In that World Cup, Mexico advanced from the group stage, but unfortunately, they were eliminated in the round of 16 in a penalty shootout with Bulgaria.
The 2012 Olympic team made up of Luis Fernando Tena In London 2012 it will go down in history, absolutely no one was betting on the Tricolor to win any medal. But the U23 team with three adult reinforcements led Mexico to win its first gold medal in the men's soccer discipline.
In the grand final they beat Brazil 2-1, which had figures such as Neymar Junior, Hulk, Marcelo, Thiago Silvaamong others.
The 1970 World Cup was the first World Cup organized in Mexico with good results.
The opening game was played with the USSR and despite the clear superiority of the Tricolor, the match ended with a tie. Then they played against El Salvador, and Mexico scored four goals at the Azteca Stadium, later the victory was achieved against Belgium.
It was the first time that the Mexican team qualified to the second round directly to the quarterfinals (the round of 16 was omitted), but unfortunately Italy eliminated them 1-4.
For most, the 1986 Mexican team is the best for many reasons and it is the only one that has been able to play the fifth game in a World Cup, precisely in the second World Cup held in Mexico that year.
That selection was led by Bora Milutinović and was led by the great 'Boss' Tomás Boy and they played the quarterfinals against Germany where they were eliminated in a penalty shootout 1-4.
