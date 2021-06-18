One of the teams that has grown by leaps and bounds over the years are the Tigres UANL. Today they are one of the most important clubs and both their signings and recent titles speak for themselves. Although one of its peculiarities has also been its striking t-shirts. Here we review what they are the 10 best jerseys in the entire history of the university team.
One of the best Tigres jerseys was from 2005. This was the shirt used to play the Copa Libertadores. This design captivated because they left the traditional yellow color aside, to give way to a striking gold with a horizontal stripe in blue.
One of the best jerseys the Tigres UANL team has had is the one they used in the 1977 season. It was in that same year that the first title in their history as a professional club arrived. The shirt had the name of the team on the chest, in addition to the emblematic ‘U’ next to the heart.
Another of the most beautiful shirts was the iconic one with which they won the 2017 championship against Rayados de Monterrey. With this, the Adidas sports house used a retro type to that of 1977, with the team’s name on the chest in blue, in addition to the few sponsorships.
Despite being one of the most criticized and one of the most divided opinions, it was the one that premiered in 2021 one of the most beautiful. In this, it was innovated by placing the name of the team in larger letters, in addition to the fact that the box is modern. It also has the neck and arms with a slight blue line.
On the other hand, in the late 80’s and early 90’s, the shirt did not have the traditional horizontal stripe. In this shirt you can see the cleanliness of the advertising, in addition to having a blue ‘V’ neck and two light stripes in the same color on the arms. To highlight the two shields in each corner of the chest.
One of the most showy was the one released a year ago. The sports brand surprised by launching a t-shirt inspired by the industrial culture of Monterrey. It has light gray designs, as well as three stripes on the arms in yellow. Without a doubt, one of the most elegant in recent years.
In 2014, the jersey that Adidas released for the Tigers team attracted attention. In this shirt the name of the club is in delicate blue lines, in addition to only being with two horizontal lines, forgetting the box that usually covers the name.
At the Club World Cup, the team wore a jersey that featured retro and modern touches, drawing the attention of the majority of the public. Something that captivated was having both the emblem of the club’s early years and the contemporary used.
What about the shirt used in 1997? Without a doubt, one of the most beautiful and with the longest tradition of the university team. This has the claw on the entire front, in addition to the shield that was used at that time. An elegant detail is the one that gives the neck. Without a doubt, even the sponsorship on the front is reminiscent of those times.
At the 2021 Guard1anes Tournament, the feline outfit drew attention by debuting a white T-shirt with gold details. This uniform is one of the most approved by the fans, in addition to being one of the most beautiful in the history of the club.
