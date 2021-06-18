Over the years, the Rayados de Monterrey team has released various uniforms that have caught the attention of fans. The northern group is one of the few and the most benefited by the sports brands that wear them, since they use unique and exclusive models. Here we introduce you the 10 best shirts in the history of the royal club.
One of the most beautiful Rayados de Monterrey shirts was that of 2020. The shirt with an elegant touch was made in a striking pearly white color, in addition to the retro shield they used, which was from the early days of the club. This shirt was commemorating the 75 years of the team.
In 2019, the sports brand Puma decided to innovate in Rayados’ clothing, launching a black shirt, which was immediately well received by the royal fans. The thick horizontal lines in gray contrasted with the black, in addition to the collar that gave an elegant touch to the new ‘skin’.
In 2010 Rayados, still with the American brand of Nike, launched a simple shirt but with special features. For example, for this clothing it only had two thick vertical stripes, in addition to leaving a space in the center for the sponsorship of that moment. The navy blue collar gave it a special touch.
Another of the shirts that captivated the fans was the one that was launched in 2016. In this shirt it was striking that it did not have the already traditional vertical stripes. This time only light white lines were used in the center part and the corresponding sponsorships.
What to say about this shirt? Without a doubt, one of the most iconic that the Rayados de Monterrey team has had. Those games on Saturday afternoon at Tecnológico are still remembered. This shirt features two vertical half-painted stripes, in addition to the traditional advertising in the central part.
At the 2013 Club World Cup, the Rayados de Monterrey team debuted a colorful and elegant shirt. In traditional team colors, the shirt featured three vertical lines in navy blue, in addition to sponsorship in the center. A simple sweater, but not for that reason unnoticed.
In 2016, the German sports brand showed off by launching a jersey that, so far, has been one of the highest-selling. The clothing featured four incomplete vertical lines in navy blue, as well as an elegant neckline and a slight red line on the shoulders.
Although it is true that this shirt was the away shirt, the striking color that the majority of the club’s fans liked is still striking. The purple tone in most of the jersey accompanied by light lines on the arms, neck and bottom, contrasted to attract attention in the away matches of Rayados.
At the 2020 Club World Cup, Rayados de Monterrey and the Puma brand showed off by launching a shirt in vertical stripes but in a lighter color. Likewise, the shortage of sponsorships to face the Mundialito drew attention. The long sleeves had a line in blue, as well as the round neck in the same tone.
One of Rayados de Monterrey’s historic jerseys was from the late 80’s. Compared to today’s shirts, this one was mostly white and the traditional navy blue was only in light lines and shorts. In the central part it had the emblematic patronage.
