With 55 years of history, Cruz Azul is in the group of the four classified ‘greats’ of the MX League, with several uniforms that have left a pleasant memory in the cement fans, thanks to their beautiful designs.
We know that the ranking may vary depending on the perspective of each person, but here in 90min we opted for the following designs from La Maquina:
Joma took the reins as a sponsoring brand and without burning his head much, he returned the neatness to the jersey as he returned the white in its entirety, with a slight blue vivid near the neck and part of the arms, reminding a little of what was done Umbro.
In the age of Guillermo Vazquez Jr and in one of the last seasons with the brand Umbro to the Atlante in Cancun, at the end of the MX Cup.
A sweater that, in addition to how elegant it was, will be remembered for breaking a long streak without any glasses.
For the 2011-12 season, Umbro prepared him to Blue Cross a peculiar local uniform, since the words of the cement hymn were inscribed on one side.
In 2012, Blue Cross launched a commemorative jersey to remember his greatest legend, the Argentine goalkeeper Miguel Marin.
He did it in a light match against Monterrey, who also donned the shirt in the opening salute.
It was sold together with a special kit.
This was the club’s outfit the year they surprised the world and reached the final of the Copa Libertadores, which they lost to Boca Juniors on penalties.
Designed by ROW, had the lightest shade of blue and this outfit went down in history as a classic.
In his only participation in the Club World Cup, Under Armor launched a special edition for the cement team.
With a sober design and with a single sponsorship, the Blue Cross He showed himself to the world by facing Real Madrid in the semifinals of the World Cup.
How to leave off the list the legendary sweater with which Blue Cross he won his penultimate league championship in the Winter 1997 tournament, more than 30 years ago.
The Italian brand ROW designed the clothing, with the coat of arms of the cement company occupying much of the front.
In the Apertura 2010, Umbro He returned his shield to his right chest, pulled out a T-shirt that recalled the era of the 70s Cruzazulinos with stripes that alternated a darker blue than another.
The details on the sleeves and neck were red, white and blue, with the sponsors of Coca-Cola, Cementos Cruz Azul and Telcel (on the back) reflected on his shirt.
No uniform represents so much Blue Cross like that of the 1973-74 season, where they won their fifth league title and the third in a row, in that legendary decade of the 70’s.
In the age of Sergio Markarian by La Noria, the shirt of Blue Cross was chosen as the most beautiful in the world in a vote made on the portal 20 minutes.
With her, the celestial club reached a league final after a nine-year long absence.
