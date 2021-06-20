We know that the ranking may vary depending on the perspective of each person, but here in 90min we opted for the following designs from La Maquina:

Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_es, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 10:04 AM GMT + 2 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 18, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 19, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 16, 2021

On a day like today, but in 2013, Cruz Azul was crowned champion of the Copa Mx, Clausura 2013 tournament, by beating the Atlantean on penalties. #LegoLaMaquina #LaMaquinaAzul #Blue Cross #eternallyblue pic.twitter.com/2WTXRexFEg – The Official Blue Machine (@ La_Maquina_89) April 10, 2019

A sweater that, in addition to how elegant it was, will be remembered for breaking a long streak without any glasses.

CRUZ AZUL 2012 TRIBUTE TO MIGUEL MARIN pic.twitter.com/N0BQDjKKC2 – VICTOR CHIMAL FORMATIONS (@ VICTORCHIMALFO1) October 10, 2020

He did it in a light match against Monterrey, who also donned the shirt in the opening salute.

It was sold together with a special kit.

Legend has it that in 2001 the whole country became Cruzazulino for a moment …

Legend has it that in 2001 Cruz Azul was the true team of Mexico … You must recognize that in that Copa Libertadores we all wore the cement shirt for a moment. pic.twitter.com/djj6aVJgKC – The Expelled (@losexpulsados) April 7, 2020

Designed by ROW, had the lightest shade of blue and this outfit went down in history as a classic.

With a sober design and with a single sponsorship, the Blue Cross He showed himself to the world by facing Real Madrid in the semifinals of the World Cup.

THE LAST CHAMPION! ??

Can you name all the Cruz Azul footballers who were crowned in the Winter of ’97? pic.twitter.com/X5yxkOs6fT – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) October 14, 2017

The Italian brand ROW designed the clothing, with the coat of arms of the cement company occupying much of the front.

The details on the sleeves and neck were red, white and blue, with the sponsors of Coca-Cola, Cementos Cruz Azul and Telcel (on the back) reflected on his shirt.

May 19, 1974 @Blue Cross defeated Atlético Español 3-0 (aggregate 4-2) in the second leg of the 1973-74 final.

In this way they won the three-time league championship (71-72, 72-73 and 73-74) and the 5th league title in its history.

? Soccermania pic.twitter.com/7VGeLQBakQ – Futbolero Archive (@ArchivoFutboler) May 19, 2021

If I wear this Sunday sweater from #Blue Cross with whom we played this final of 2008 against #Saints pic.twitter.com/Zo6VxNfhtw – Mauro # CruzAzulCampeon2021 # AzulDeCorazón (@mawwyrm) May 25, 2021

With her, the celestial club reached a league final after a nine-year long absence.