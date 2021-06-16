Club América cannot be understood without blue cream as a skin color. This combination has been one of the team’s hallmarks throughout its history and the years have been responsible for infusing its jerseys with mystique.
Counting all jerseys means review the history of the most winning club in Mexico, because in the books not only is the result and the players reflected, but also the uniform with which the glories were reaped. For that reason we review the best Club América uniforms in its history, taking into account the cleanliness of the uniform, the shield, the colors and, of course, some of the results.
Accepting the era of sponsorships, there are some who try to make clothing a harmony between colors, history and design.
What America did in the 2019-2020 jersey It was to mix one of the golden times of the club and contextualize it to the present day, making it one of the best shirts in the recent history of the Eagles.
Strong, solid yellow is also synonymous with presence and when this is combined with one of the most exciting titles in history, the result is a memorable jersey. With Raul Jimenez as an exponent of Eagle Nest, this shirt can be considered one of the best in recent times.
Dressing simply is sometimes synonymous with class, and what America did in the seventies was to dress its protagonists in a soft shade of yellow with blue details, typical of its history. In addition, it is impossible to forget the legends who wore this uniform, such as those present in the image.
The ‘African Eagles‘represented a complete break with the Americanist tradition and imposed a new fashion that, to this day, continues to represent one of the most vibrant moments in the history of Americanist uniforms.
Unfortunately for this golden generation, the titles did not accompany the institution, but they left a memorable shirt.
When América don the polo neck, the whole uniform acquires a particular elegance for a team that wears yellow. The championship jersey number 12 has a light yellow reminiscent of the seventies, simple and harmony between the sponsors.
This season, America relaunched the white and blue jersey and of course it is remembered for the spectacular goal of Toninho in a Classic vs Chivas, after a rabona center from Edu, framing the jersey as one of the most significant of the club.
One of the best outfits in all history was the one used to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the club, which sent all its sponsors to the sleeves, imposed the cream yellow and returned the polo-type collar in blue.
The combination with the shorts and the retro crest were a real bomb in the world of Americanist shirts.
The Americanist power of the eighties and its traditional shirt with a ‘V’ on the chest moved to the early 90s and resulted in the huge Eagles shield in the center.
Commanded by the ‘Captain Fury‘, this shirt was a symbol of power.
This shirt saw the inauguration of the mythical Aztec stadium and raised a league title again 28 years later. With the shield on the left side of the chest and the ‘v’ neck, América debuted one of the best shirts in the club’s history
The best jersey in the history of the club is also remembered as the one of the best final in the history of Mexican soccer. The end of the century vs Chivas in the Aztec stadium He saw the 83-84 season jersey immortalized, bearing the club’s giant crest in the center, with the red ‘V’ dividing the jersey and with triangular details on the sides.
A real gem for the Americanists, because with this same style they won a three-time championship.
