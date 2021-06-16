Arturo Du Leon | Jun 15, 2021 Benjamin Guerra | Jun 14, 2021 Benjamin Guerra | Jun 14, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 3:23 PM GMT + 2

What America did in the 2019-2020 jersey It was to mix one of the golden times of the club and contextualize it to the present day, making it one of the best shirts in the recent history of the Eagles.

Unfortunately for this golden generation, the titles did not accompany the institution, but they left a memorable shirt.

The combination with the shorts and the retro crest were a real bomb in the world of Americanist shirts.

Commanded by the ‘Captain Fury‘, this shirt was a symbol of power.

? The first ‘blown up’ in the history of the Azteca Stadium. ⚽ America vs Torino

? May 29, 1966

Alfonso ‘?’ Portugal (Captain) pic.twitter.com/pano6AAeSu – History CF_América (@History_America) April 20, 2018

Club América was the dominant team in the 80’s in Mexican soccer, being champion 5 times: 1983-84, 1984-85, PRODE 85, 1987-88 and 1988-89.

Of the most remembered finals are vs Chivas in 83-84 and vs Pumas in 84-85, in the middle of a great arbitration controversy. pic.twitter.com/7LS6p7xXGA – Goal Line (@ LineaDeGol2020) May 22, 2020

A real gem for the Americanists, because with this same style they won a three-time championship.