When the covid-19 pandemic began, many jobs had to go remote to protect employees from contagion. But, more than two years after the first case of this virus was detected in the world, working from home has become increasingly common – even with advances in immunization.

Zenefits, a company specialized in human resources software, carried out an investigation to find the best tropical islands that can host professionals who work in this way in countries like the United States.

For the investigation, seven factors were considered.: population, average temperature, WiFi speed, cost of accommodation, average daily budget, ease of traveling to the island from the US and things to do and see. These are the top 10.

Curacao



Downtown Willemstad, Curacao.

This Dutch island in the Caribbean ranked number one for handling internet speeds of 55.03 Megabits per second (Mbps), a number much higher than the average that is handled in the American country.

In addition, it has more than 50 tourist attractions that the inhabitants can enjoy after their eight hours of work. Among the most recommended by travel portals are: a visit to PortoMari beach, learning about marine life at the Dolphin Academy Curacao and walking across the Queen Emma Pontoon Bridge.

Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand



If you’re looking to save big while you work, this is the island for you. Koh Pha Ngan has the lowest cost of living of all the places listed, with an average budget of 17 dollars a day (approximately 75,000 Colombian pesos).

The activities that tourists frequent the most are the famous monthly parties in honor of the full moon, the marine expeditions – in which it is possible to swim with sharks and whales – and the tours in off-road vehicles.

Fernando de Noronha, Brazil



Fernando de Noronha, Brazil.

Third place goes to a small island located in South America. In this place the workers will be able to enjoy a total calm, because its population is very small and its internet speed is very high (54.56 Mbps).

Like any good island, one of its main tourist attractions is its water activities. On its beautiful beaches it is possible to snorkel and see octopuses, baby sharks, rays, colorful fish and even lobsters from up close, according to a report by ‘National Geographic’. As for lodging, there are very cheap places and other luxury ones that fit all budgets.

Easter Island, Chile

Known for the famous Moai statues, the Chilean island has several advantages that position it in this top: it has its own airport (Mataveri International Airport), which facilitates access; It is among the five places with the lowest cost of living and the highest internet speed.

In addition to visiting the imposing statues, portals such as ‘Tripadvisor’ recommend surfing with professionals, diving, horseback riding and visit the hidden caves that the island houses.

Aruba

If what you want is to enjoy the breeze, the beach, the sea and a radiant sun, while you continue working, Aruba is the ideal destination. According to Zenfits, It has sunny weather all year round and the third fastest WiFi speed on the list.



The pastel facades of Oranjestad’s historic sites and shops enhance the capital city’s beauty. There you can visit the butterfly farm and the rock formations of Ayo, while getting around on the Aruba Streetcar, a type of train that runs through much of the city.

St. Lucia



Saint Lucia, Caribbean Islands.

Another place that is characterized by its low budget is Santa Lucía. On that island it is possible to live with 32 dollars (140,000 Colombian pesos), not including accommodation.

The best-known extreme activity is climbing the Piton Mountains, two peaks that identify the territory in all its photographs. The taller of the two, Gros Piton (798.27 meters) can be climbed with a guide who can lead guests to the top.

Grand Cayman and Little Cayman, Cayman Islands



Cayman Islands Welcome Center for cruise ship guests.

Two of the three Cayman Islands are part of this ranking due to different economic, climatic and population factors.

Grand Cayman, on the one hand, it has one of the five best temperatures and a fairly cheap budget. There, a guest can live temporarily with 41 dollars a day (181,000 Colombian pesos) and take the opportunity to take a tour of the Cayman Crystal Caves.

Little Cayman, on the other hand, stands out as the least populated territory of the three islands, granting peace and calm to those who stay. Additionally, it handles temperatures of 20-26 degrees Celsius and various extreme activities for adventure lovers.

Moorea, French Polynesia



Moorea, French Polynesia.

Known for having the largest coral reef in the world, Moorea offers its inhabitants the opportunity to practice surfing, canoeing, paddle surfing, kitesurfing and even water skiing.

Although your lodging is not so cheap (from 186,000 Colombian pesos per night), remote workers who want to can enjoy good internet quality, a warm climate and different archaeological expedition activities.

Jamaica

Probably one of the best known islands in the world is Jamaica. On the lips of the entire world, it is the birthplace of reggae and houses the Bob Marley Museum, dedicated to the famous singer. This land offers dozens of activities to do, according to the specialized portal ‘Visit Jamaica’.

Anyone traveling to the country, whether as a remote worker or a tourist, should make time to visit the Luminous Lagoon, a shallow bioluminescent lagoon of fresh and salt water that glows almost year-round.

