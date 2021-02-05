Paranormal, bloody and psychological are all variants of the horror genre that tend to make our throats dry and invite us to a parallel universe where the impact of the unforeseen comes loaded with adrenaline. At times, they even make us jump out of it. chair.

With popcorn in hand, a sharp remote control, and beats that accelerate our heart rate to the limit, we ask ourselves: What are the 10 best horror movies to watch on Netflix?

Psychosis

Janet Leigh in her famous shower cry.

Psycho (Psycho). 1960. USA. Direction: Alfred Hitchcock. Protagonists: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin, Martin Balsam, John McIntire, Simon Oakland, Frank Albertson, Patricia Hitchcock. Duration: 108 minutes.

Inspired by the crimes of a Wisconsin serial killer named Ed Gein, it is a masterpiece by brilliant director Alfred Hitchcock that ranks on the podium of the best horror and suspense films ever.

Based on the 1959 novel of the same name written by Robert Bloch and with four Oscar nominations, the story tells how a disloyal store clerk takes refuge in a dark hotel on the road after having stolen $ 40,000. The hotel owner, Norman Bates, welcomes her into his dark and macabre world.

Cursed Graveyard

About a Stephen King novel, this unsettling movie.

Cursed Graveyard (Pet Sematary). 1989. United States. Direction: Mary Lambert. Protagonists: Dale Midkiff, Denise Crosby, Fred Gwynne, Brad Greenquist, Michael Lombard, Miko Hughes, Blaze Berdahl, Susan Blommaert, Mara Clark, Kavi Raz. Duration: 103 minutes.

Based on the 1984 Stephen King novel (Pet Sematary) that was nominated for the World Fantasy Award for Best Novel in 1985, the plot of Cursed Graveyard is made up of experiences lived by King himself: his cat being run over near his home – in an area where many trucks travel at full speed – and your son on the verge of being run over by another of those vehicles.

The film tells the story of Doctor Louis Creed, who moves with his family to a beautiful house but discovers at the bottom of his garden an ancient and dark animal cemetery. That is the stage for a tragedy to lead you to experience the most extreme challenge to nature.

Item

Directed by Argentine Muschietti. Another inspired by King.

IT (That). 2017. United States. Direction: Andrés Muschietti. Protagonists: Jaeden Martell, Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, Sophia Lillis. Duration: 134 minutes.

Inspired by another novel by horror genius Stephen King, It was directed by Argentine Andrés Muschietti. The film tells the story of seven boys who are terrified by a cursed monster that changes shape and feeds on the terror it produces in its victims.

As in life itself and in accordance with the passage to adulthood, these children will have to adapt and survive to grow. The fear of that transition is embodied in the clown Pennywise, which is the equivalent of “it” (It). Following the success of the first film, Muschietti also directed the second installment: It, Chapter 2, which was released in September 2019 (not yet available on Netflix).

Jigsaw: the game continues

2017. Part of the saga of The Game of Fear.

Jigsaw. 2017. United States. Direction: Michael and Peter Spierig. Protagonists: Matt Passmore, Tobin Bell, Callum Keith Rennie, Hannah Emily Anderson, Clé Bennett, Laura Vandervoort, Paul Braunstein, Mandela Van Peebles, Brittany Allen, Josiah Black. Duration: 91 minutes.

This is the eighth film in the SAW saga (The Fear Game) that tells the story of a serial killer with a terminal illness who decides to “do justice” to each of those who made his existence an ordeal.

But it is not just revenge, it is a game where the crudest and bloodiest torments are exposed and only the intelligence of the victims can save them. In this installment, 10 years after the death of Jigsaw, the murderer, a new series of murders with the same modus operandi brings him back to the scene.

Chucky’s curse

Great impact of 2013. The unforgettable doll.

The curse of Chucky (Curse of Chucky). 2013. United States. Direction: Don Mancini. Protagonists: Fiona Dourif, Brad Dourif, Danielle Bisutti, Brennan Elliott, Maitland McConnell, Chantal Quesnelle, Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, Adam Hurtig. Duration: 94 minutes.

It is the sixth installment in the Child’s Play franchise, the saga created, written and directed by American Don Mancini. Nica Pierce, a young paraplegic, receives a mysterious package containing a doll named Chucky.

But he is not just any doll, Chucky is possessed by the soul of a serial killer who just for fun starts a brutal night of blood among the members of Nica’s family. Using the typical horror fiction structure – where we all know who the murderer is – Mancini’s script and production manage to maintain the suspense and generate the desired effect: co-opt the viewer and surprise him with the most unexpected.

Poltergeist: Devilish Game

An entire family haunted by terror.

Poltergeist. 2015. United States. Direction: Gil Kenan. Protagonists: Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jared Harris, Jane Adams, Nicholas Braun, Kennedi Clements, Kyle Catlett, Susan Heyward, Saxon Sharbino. Duration: 93 minutes.

New version of the 1982 original directed by Tobe Hooper and produced by Steven Spielberg (with which he had his first big success). In its definition, “Poltergeist” is a combination of words that come from German, Poltern (to make noise) and Geist (spirit).

And in this installment the supernatural and psychological terror haunt the environment in a huge way: it tells of the kidnapping of the youngest daughter of a middle-class family by malevolent spirits that inhabit her house.

lodging house

Unforgettable movie. Success that followed.

Hostel (Hostel). 2005. United States. Direction: Eli Roth. Protagonists: Jay Hernández, Derek Richardson, Eythor Gudjonsson, Barbara Nedeljáková. Protagonists: Jay Hernández, Derek Richardson, Eythor Gudjonsson, Barbara Nedeljáková. Duration: 93 minutes.

Written, produced and directed by Eli Roth, the original script was developed in conjunction with Quentin Tarantino, himself one of the producers. The origin of the twisted plot of Hostel takes place in a web story that reached Roth and that offered an exotic tour: for 10,000 dollars the traveler could live the experience of killing someone.

The beneficiaries of this money were the relatives of the victim. That was the germ to write this cruel story in which, with the promise of a town full of fiery women, a group of students arrive at an old hotel in Slovakia where a bloody destiny awaits them.

Tales from the Crypt: Devil’s Knight

HBO smash hit, shook 25 years ago.

Demon Knight. 1995. United States. Direction: Ernest Dickerson. Protagonists: Billy Zane, William Sadler, Jada Pinkett Smith, Thomas Haden Church, John Kassir, Brenda Bakke, CCH Pounder, Dick Miller, John Schuck, Gary Farmer. Duration: 91 minutes.

Belonging to the HBO television saga -Tales from the crypt- which in turn is based on the EC Comics horror comics created by William Maxwell Gaines, this feature film is centered on Brayker, a character who possesses the last of seven keys with the power to protect the world from the dark forces.

But there is someone who has the other six in his power and will want to get the one he lacks. It’s the Collector. Legend has it that there are seven keys that were given by God to mortals. But if they fall into the hands of evil, Humanity will come to an end. The setting is a remote hotel where Brayker arrives to meet his successor in custody of the key.

There he will run into an army of demon guests, joined by the feared Collector, and the chaos at the end gate invites us to pass.

Paranormal Activity: The Phantom Dimension

The move of a family unleashes all hell in the new house.

Paranormal Activity 5: The Ghost Dimension. 2015. United States. Direction: Gregory Plotkin. Protagonists: Chris J. Murray, Brit Shaw, Ivy George, Dan Gill, Olivia Taylor Dudley, ChloeCsengery, Jessica Tyler Brown, Don McManus, Hallie Foote, Cara Pifko. Duration: 88 minutes.

Paranormal Activity is a saga created by Israeli director and screenwriter Oren Peli. With the concept of a handheld camera and security cameras, the realism that Peli gives to the story generates a “withering” psychological effect on the viewer.

In this installment, a series of terrifying recordings takes us on a dark journey where an evil spirit unleashes his inexhaustible and perverse contained fury. The Fleege family, who have just moved house, find among the junk left by the previous tenants a video camera and some old VHS.

The content of the tapes shows strange images of two girls who once inhabited the house: Kristi and Katie. In parallel, the daughter of the Fleege begins to speak with an imaginary friend and everything leads to a chilling destiny.

The spell

The Conjuring, 2013. Work by James Wan.

The Conjuring. 2013. United States. Direction: James Wan. Protagonists: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor, Ron Livingston, Shanley Caswell, HayleyMcFarland, Joey King, Mackenzie Foy, Kyla Deaver, Shannon Kook. Duration: 111 minutes.

The well-known Australian nationalized Malaysian director, producer and screenwriter James Wan, noted for works such as Saw, Dead Silence and Death Sentence, introduces us to the life of a New England family of farmers immersed in all kinds of paranormal experiences.

Based on real events lived by Ed and Lorraine Warren, two American researchers and owners of the Museum of Occultism in Connecticut, this is not the first film that narrates the paranormal experiences of the Warren: The Haunting in Connecticut (1992) tells one of their cases more notorious and also The Amityville Horror (2005) – in which Loraine was consulted to write the script -, are two antecedents of this horrifying spell.