The 10 best horror movies to watch on Halloween | EarthGamer

We are nowhere near celebrating Halloween and surely you are already putting together your plans to spend a scary night. If you are one of those who prefers to stay at home to see films Instead of going to a costume party, we want to help you.

Since here we bring you ten recommendations of horror movies that are considered the best by critics. So in addition to enjoying terrifying experiences, you will find the best that this genre has to offer in the seventh art.

10.- Nosferatu, a great classic to start Halloween

Nosferatu is perhaps the oldest film you’ll find on this list, as it was released exactly 100 years ago. It is a retelling of the story of Dracula, although for legal reasons they had to change his name. So we have the fearsome Count Orlok who torments a real estate agent and his partner.

Although you may think that something so old will not scare you, you may be wrong. His aesthetic gave us one of the ugliest and most recognizable monsters in the world of cinema. Plus the noise and imperfection of such an old film adds to its terrifying factor. We also can’t forget that it’s a bit short, so it could be a good start for your Halloween marathon.

9.- Let me in

Now we have a vampire story again, but this time it’s a more modern one. Let Me In tells the story of a little boy who suffers from abuse and ends up forming a friendship with a girl. The latter turns out to be a bloodthirsty vampire.

Let Me In is a very good and uncomfortable story that brought back the fear of vampires at a time when they were leading youth romances. This film is quite bloodthirsty and has moments of real tension. This makes it ideal for Halloween.

Source: Sandrew Metronome

The original is a Swedish film, but it already has an American remake. We consider both to be very good, although the Swedish one is superior in several respects. But if you only find the one in Hollywood, don’t hesitate to give it a try.

8.- The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari, another Halloween classic

Again we return to the terror of more than 100 years ago with The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari. This 1920 film is still relevant so many years later due to its aesthetics. Which is considered one of the best representatives of German expressionism.

Its ethereal settings and pale characters served as a source of inspiration for other directors. The best known is perhaps Tim Burton, whose characters in batman returns Y Scissorhands they look very similar. So not only do you have a good movie for Halloween, you’ll also be watching a piece of movie history.

7.- What happened to Baby Jane?

As you will see in this list, it seems that the classics never die. Now we come to What happened to Baby Jane? a tape of 1962, whose terror does not come from the supernatural. Since we have the story of a pair of sisters, where abuse prevails.

Source: Warner Bros.

One of the sisters is left in the care of the other when the latter suffers an accident that leaves her paraplegic. From there everything becomes a torment full of uncomfortable scenes and some murders. All in a setting where despair is quite palpable.

Although you may not have heard of it before, this Halloween could be the perfect opportunity to see it.

6.- Rosemary’s Baby, a tense witchcraft story for Halloween

Now we enter the realm of true Halloween classics. Rosemary’s Baby It is considered among the best horror movies and with good reason. Although it does not show blood or gruesome monsters, it is a film that stays with you even after the end of its credits.

Source: Paramount Pictures

This follows the story of a young couple who move into a new building where strange things happen. Everything gets complicated when the wife, Rosemary, becomes pregnant with what may be the antichrist. This story full of suspense, witchcraft and twists is sure to keep you quite on edge throughout its duration.

5.- The exorcist

What more can we say about the movie that caused vomiting and fainting when it was first released. Here we have a perfect combination between disturbing images and a more psychological terror. Even if you are not a believer in the paranormal, you will surely feel some chills watching this tape.

For those who haven’t seen it, The Exorcist tells the story of a little girl who is possessed by a demon. Her desperation leads her mother to seek the help of a couple of priests to free her little girl from this evil being. The possessed young Regan design and spooky soundtrack make this horror classic a great choice for Halloween.

4.- The Thing from the Other World, a classic from the same director of Halloween

Of course we couldn’t make a list of movies to watch on Halloween without including John Carpenter. Although this director is responsible for many classics of the genre, The Thing from the Other World is considered his best work. We could not agree more.

Here we follow a group of researchers at a remote base in Antarctica. There they begin to fall victims to a strange alien being that is capable of taking the form of animals and people. So it’s not just the terror of being one of its victims, there’s also the uncertainty of who the creature in disguise might be.

Source: Universal Pictures

In addition to its interesting premise, its special effects still hold up very well today. We also cannot forget the influence it has had both on other films and on other media. After all it served as inspiration for the movie The 8 most hated and for video games dead space. If you haven’t seen it, we highly recommend it.

3.-The Shining

One of the best movies of the legendary Stanley Kubrick is also one of the best options to watch on Halloween. The Shining shows us the descent into madness of a writer who is taking care of an abandoned hotel. At the same time, his son who has connections with the other world witnesses different spectral events.

What Kubrick achieves with The Shining is to get us into this story little by little until we are just as uncomfortable as the protagonists. The director even makes some changes to the scenery to further sell the supernatural of the matter.

The next time you see her, pay special attention to the scenarios. Some things move on their own and electrical appliances work even without being plugged in. Perhaps these little details will make it more terrifying for you this Halloween

2.- Psycho, One of the most influential and parodied Halloween classics

We are once again facing one of the horror masters for this Halloween. This time we have the Alfred Hitchcock classic: Psychosis. A film whose influence is felt to this day. And to think that it all started with a shower and some chocolate syrup.

Psychosis tells us the story of Marion Crane, who after stealing a huge amount of money decides to run away. Her escape leads her to spend the night at the Bates Motel where her owner Norman Bates turns out to be more evil than she lets on.

Source: Paramount Pictures

In addition to maintaining a sense of suspense throughout the film, it has one of the most unexpected twists in cinema. Anthony Perkins’ performance as Norman Bates is without a doubt one of the best parts of this film. And let’s not forget his shower scene with that unforgettable soundtrack.

1.-Alien

We finally get to the king of Halloween according to critics and various viewers: Alien. This great work by Ridley Scott gave us one of the most fearsome monsters in cinema. In addition, he gave us an unforgettable, claustrophobic and sometimes grotesque atmosphere.

Not only does it give us the fear of a typical slasher, with the characters dying one by one. He combines it with a terror of the unknown, since we don’t know exactly what the Alien is. And to top it all off, he adds a bit of rape fear with the face hugger design.

It is a very well thought out horror film, which has stood the test of time and has been of great influence. His most recent installments have not been up to par, but we can always return to the horror of this classic. What better than Halloween to visit the Nostromo once again.

