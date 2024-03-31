If something distinguishes the America of other teams, is that not only is it required to win everything semester after semester, but in its DNA is the football and moral duty to do well. Brilliant players have paraded through its fields, and in this article we list the ten best homegrown players in the history of the fourteen-time Mexican soccer champion.
Better known as: 'Seven Lungs', he was an extremely loyal footballer to the Águilas del América. He never wore another shirt throughout his successful career, which included World Cup participations and afternoons of glory for the azulcrema fans.
And he ended up establishing himself as one of the greatest legends in the history of Cruz Azul, Carlos Hermosillo was born, football-wise, in the Águilas del América. He debuted in 1984 and won a three-time League championship in the 83-84, 84-85, PRODE 85 seasons and then a double in 87-88 and 88-89.
He debuted in 1979 with the Águilas del América. Clad in the cream-blue jersey, he won the League in the 1983-84 season, scoring a goal in that historic final against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.
He debuted in 1974, and, together with Alfredo Tena, who is another Americanist symbol, he won fourteen titles with the azulcrema squad. He was a fundamental piece for América to establish itself as the greatest in that unforgettable decade of the eighties.
Founder of Club América and historical reference of the team, prior to the modern era. Before Televisa, in other words. He was also the first representative of the Águilas del América with the Mexican Soccer Team.
He debuted with the Águilas del América in 1991 and remained with the club until 1998. In that year Germán Villa signed for Espanyol de Barcelona and returned to Coapa in 1999. Champion in the Summer 2002 and in the Clausura 2005; twice World Cup winner with the Mexican Soccer Team.
Guillermo Ochoa debuted with América in 2004, and just a year later he became champion with the team, already being a reference in goal. With extensive experience in European football; national team to date.
He debuted with América in 2011, and two years later he was a key player in the championship won against the Blue Cross Machine. In 2014 he began to live the European dream. He was an idol in English soccer in Wolverhampton, where he reached his peak as a player.
His love story with América began on May 26, 1974. Captain and legend of the azulcrema squad. Along with Cristóbal Ortega, the most winning soccer player in the history of the American team with 14 titles, among which six leagues and two Inter-American Cups stand out.
Despite only having won one league title with the Águilas del América, Cuauhtémoc Blanco is, for many, the best footballer who has ever worn the azulcrema shirt, or at least the one who best represents them. National Team and reference for an entire generation that learned to love him or hate him, but never to ignore him.
