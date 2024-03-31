The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara They are not only one of the winningest teams in the history of Mexican soccer, but they also have an extra ingredient that fills their fans with pride.
And, unlike other clubs, not just any footballer can play in Chivas. Nothing of that. They make it a requirement that they be men born in Mexico, since their commitment to national pride is even greater than the desire to win.
Considered one of the best wingers in history, Isidoro Díaz won seven league titles with the Rebaño Sagrado and defended the Mexican Soccer Team jersey in three World Cups.
One of the best forwards in Chivas history. He was part of the Campeonísimo, winning six League titles with the Sacred Flock. World Cup winner and reference of his time.
Without a doubt, one of the best goalkeepers in the history of Mexican soccer. He won seven League titles with the Sacred Flock and went to two World Cups, although unfortunately he did not play a single minute.
Football came to him somewhat late, making his debut at the age of twenty-five, but he stood out from the first moment. Champion with Chivas and Tigres; with a long history in Europe and a constant national team.
Better known as: the 'Tiger', he was a strong and difficult central defender to pass. He won six League titles with Chivas, being part of the famous: 'Campeonísimo' that is talked about so much even today.
Champion with the Sacred Flock in the eighties; strong and unique defense. Legend, without a doubt, not only of Chivas, but of all Mexican soccer.
To talk about Omar Bravo is to talk about a man who seemed destined to shine in boxing, but who ended up becoming a legend in Mexican soccer. With one hundred and sixty goals he is, even today, the top scorer in the history of Chivas.
Sabás Ponce was part of the famous: Campeonísimo. Along with José 'Jamaicón' Villegas, Ponce was the only Chivas footballer to win eight league titles with the Rebaño Sagrado. Neat and imaginative midfielder. Ahead of his times, without a doubt.
Although today the image of Javier: the 'Chicharito' Hernández may be somewhat fractured, we cannot deny that, at the time, Javier Hernández filled with pride all the fans of the Sacred Flock who saw him as that boy who had debuted not long ago. Among his own, he competed head-to-head with the best in the world.
To speak of Don Salvador Reyes is to speak, not only of a figure of the Sacred Flock, but of one of the most emblematic references in the history of Mexican soccer. His numbers, personality, quality and charisma make him the most successful youth squad that Chivas has had throughout its history.
