Now that the Clásico Tapatío is going to be played, how can we not remember when Jaime el Tubo Gómez, historic Chivas goalkeeper, sat on his fence to read a magazine after the Atlas didn't even reach them in 1955. El Rebaño won that 5-0 match. 🐐⚽️🦊 pic.twitter.com/I7wE1VbTdU

— MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) March 3, 2020