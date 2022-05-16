Last weekend the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 Tournament ended and the semifinals in Liga MX are ready and the teams that will seek to fight for the title are Pachuca, America
For now, and as it is already a tradition in 90min, here we present the best goals that were seen in this soccer day of the Fiesta Grande.
The Mexican midfielder Ricardo Chavez He was one of the most outstanding elements of Atlético San Luis. In the second leg, he took advantage of a good cross to finish off a lonely header inside the area.
Atlético de San Luis ended its participation in this tournament by being eliminated in the quarterfinals; however, the player Abel Hernandez He was one of the most important men and in the last game he defined correctly to bring his team closer, although it was no longer enough for them.
The discount goal in the first leg between Atlas Y Chivas he did it Jose Juan Macias. The Mexican striker lowered the ball correctly to immediately turn around and shoot from the right, although he was no longer enough to advance to the next round.
Already in the matches on Sunday, the Atlas Foxes received on the field of Jalisco at Chivas from Guadalajara, in one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío. In this game back the side Hannibal Chala He scored a great goal, taking advantage of his speed to win the position of ‘Chapo’ and shoot, opening the overall score of 3-1.
In the first leg game between Atlético San Luis and the Tuzos from PachucaThe front Nicholas Ibanez he applied the ‘law of the ex’, and didn’t miss the opportunity to score a great header after a good serve from his teammate.
The second goal of Jeremy Marquez It was also a great goal, this for the reception to accommodate the ball and immediately finish off inside the area, sending the ball inside the red and white nets and giving victory to Atlas by a score of 2-0.
In the first leg between San Luis and Pachucawhen everything seemed to end in favor of those from La Bella Airosa, the great goal of Juan Manuel Sanabria. Inside the area he finished off with a left leg to give pure oxygen to Las Tunas.
The ‘Chicote’ Calderon He showed again that he appears in the most important moments for the squad of the Chivas from Guadalajara. When they were down on the scoreboard in the Clásico Tapatío, he took a lethal half-turn to bring the rojiblancos closer on aggregate and give them aspirations for the second leg.
The young man Jeremy Marquez It follows that he does not believe in anyone, and in the first leg against the Chivas from Guadalajarathe midfielder took advantage of a good action created by Julián Quiñones, to immediately shoot and put the ball in the ‘Guacho’ angle.
Without a doubt, the best goal of the quarterfinals of the league was scored by the Mexican of the Puebla Sweet Potatoes Israel Kings. The player threw a showy Chilean inside the area to beat goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. That was not a goal, it was a great goal!
