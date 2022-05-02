The regular phase of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament has come to an end. These are 10 of the best that were recorded in the season:
The Tigres striker continues to be a decisive footballer. Gignac was crowned scoring champion in Clausura 2022 and gave us little paintings like this goal against Xolos de Tijuana.
Cruz Azul’s Paraguayan winger scored a great goal against Pumas in matchday 10. The definition of the defender was highly complex even for a striker. Great goal!
The Brazilian soccer player from Toluca gave us this jewel against Santos Laguna. The winger joined the attack and defined in a great way to beat Carlos Acevedo with this great goal.
Pumas has one of the most modest squads in the entire Liga MX, however, the university students have a claw and heart that makes them fight face to face with any squad. Rogerio gave this painting in the duel between Universidad Nacional and Toluca.
The Venezuelan winger was not very consistent throughout the season and did not have many opportunities, but he showed his great talent. This goal against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro shows his level. A real goal!
Toluca was a real disaster throughout the season, but Leonardo Fernández showed a superlative level. This goal is proof of his performance in the CL22. With this great goal, the Red Devils rescued a point against Chivas de Guadalajara.
Baca is a player highly questioned by his own fans, but in the duel on the opening day against Xolos de Tijuana he silenced locals and strangers alike with a true goal.
The French striker had a great campaign. Gignac gave us this great goal in the victory over Chivas de Guadalajara. With this acrobatic scissor shot he left Raúl Gudiño without any chance of reaction.
This great goal from Guillermo Martínez on matchday 5 against Atlas de Guadalajara was, without a doubt, one of the best of the entire season. It also served for the sweet potato growers to rescue a point in the final minutes of the match.
The Frenchman showed his best level this season. He crowned his great performance with a great goal against Monterrey in the Clásico Regio. Thauvin saw Esteban Andrada ahead and defined in a great way to beat the hated rival.
