Last Sunday, the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 Tournament ended, where a total of 26 goals were scored. With the Sunday games, the 17th day was put to an end and now the playoff games are already defined.
For now, and as it is already a tradition in 90min, here we present the 10 best goals that were seen on the last date of the contest. Real goals!
The Argentine striker Leonard Sequeira was one of the main responsible for the thrashing of the White Roosters of Queretaro against the Braves 4-0.
The striker headed with good technique to send the ball inside the rival nets.
The defender Oswaldo Alanis got a great goal in the game where Mazatlan won 2-1 at Puebla. The defender got up, winning the mark to put in an accurate header, thus opening the score in the Kraken.
Another of the best headed goals that were seen in this week that ended was the one achieved by the Mexican side Michael Ponce.
The ‘Pocho’ won the jump to the rivals to hit the header and score the goal with which Chivas beat the Necaxa.
The Argentine striker Ignatius Dinenno is that he does not believe in anyone. Last weekend the ‘Commander’ of the Cougars he dispatched with the big spoon and got a double against the general leader.
In the second goal, he took advantage of a loose ball and a rebound to immediately shoot from the right, sending the ball out of Ustari’s reach.
The young man of Atlas Foxes, Jairo Torres, did not want to be left behind and on this last day he scored a great goal. The player took the ball in the crescent, controlled it and immediately fired with a powerful right foot that was dry and stuck to the base of the post, beating Nahuel Guzmán.
The defender Steve Barreiro managed to score at the last minute the goal with which Lion tied to Toluca. Although it is true that that draw was of little use to them because they were eliminated, the genius of the score was worth everything, when defining from the inside to send the ball to the right post of goalkeeper Luis García.
The ‘Mudo’ Aguirre scored a great goal in the game where Santos Laguna he entered the Alfonso Lastras to measure strength against Atlético San Luis.
The player took a shot from outside the area to make it 2-1 momentarily.
In that same game of the 3-1 thrashing of Santos Lagunathe ‘Egg’ Brian Lozano He took the ball at speed, made a feint to shoot with power and score the second goal of the hot afternoon.
The Red Devils of Toluca they said goodbye to a tournament to be forgotten and with a fine of 30 million pesos, by drawing 4-4 against Lion.
From the little salvageable of the red set appears Leo Fernandezwho broke William Tesillo’s waist, thus achieving a great goal.
The best goal of matchday 17 of Clausura 2022 was the one he got Maximilian Meza. Argentine midfielder Monterey Striped He showed off his good touch of the ball in a stopped play to put the ball in the first goalkeeper’s post. Great goal!
